Racing season on salt flats may be shut down early

Storms have submerged the course ♦

Racers would like to finish the 2017 season on the Bonneville Salt Flats, but late September storms are making it difficult.

A storm last Thursday forced the cancellation of Mike Cook’s Bonneville Shootout after only one day of racing on Sept. 20.

Water on the salt may also cause the cancellation of next week’s World Finals sponsored by the Southern California Timing Association. The World Finals are supposed to start Tuesday.

“We meet with the BLM today, but I would say there is a 99 percent chance we’ll cancel,” said SCTA president Pat McDowell.

“The water table is just so high and it is not hot enough to evaporate and the wind not strong enough to blow it away,” he said.

If the event can be held, McDowell said notices will be sent out on SCTA’s Facebook page and website as soon as possible.

Mike Cook’s Bonneville Shootout, where international records can be set, lasted only one day. It was supposed to run from Sept. 20-24.

“We had one day of racing out there and it rained,” said Mike Cook. “Right now there is an inch of water on the salt everywhere you look.”

He added a few records were set on the first day of racing. If the salt dries out, the Bonneville Shootout event could continue Oct. 9-13.

Cook’s events are the only ones where international records can be set, according to Dennis Sullivan, president of the Utah Salt Flats Racing Association.

“Their courses are international courses, and the records date back to 1949,” Sullivan said.

He said racers who participate in SCTA and Utah Salt Flats Racing Association events can only set national records.

The USFRA was able to complete its full schedule at the World of Speed on Sept. 15-18. Several records were set during that event.

Sullivan said the streamliner Vesco Turbinator ran 437 mph to set a record, while the Lindon Lakester owned by Jeff Strasburg hit 360 mph.

“There are several different categories, and there were 30 records set in all those categories,” Sullivan said. “… Right after our event ended on the 18th, it started to rain. We got in 2 1/2 days of racing.”

Sullivan said the main event of the year is Speed Week that was held back in August.

“It’s sort of like the Super Bowl of events out there,” he said. “They had about 475 racers out there this year, and have had up to 600 in the past. The World Finals next week usually gets about 150-175. At our World of Speed, we get about 160 racers.”

Sullivan also is chairman of Save the Salt, an organization founded in 1989 by racers, businesses and community members. Save the Salt’s mission is to protect Bonneville Salt Flats and to promote its history and motorsports legacy.

“We’re having problems out there because the water table is right up against the bottom of the salt,” Sullivan said.

He mentioned a new salt crust thickness study by the University of Utah has been underway since last year by U of U Professor Dr. Brenda Bowen, director of the U’s Global Change and Sustainability Center and associate professor of geology and geophysics.

The full study is scheduled for publication in 2018.

Sullivan said that Mother Nature is a fickle person.

“We were out there one time and it rained the night before and there was standing water,” he said. “We waited one day and the water disappeared because wind blew it to another area.”

Louise Ann Noeth, public information officer for Save the Salt, said the salt is on life-support.

“It’s no secret — everyone knows that the salt is in a very precarious position,” she said. “It’s a shame what has happened out there. Dreams used to come alive out there. I feel sorry for all the racers. It’s been a hard, heartbreaking year for them.”