RAD-PAC picks Emma Shumway

Youth prevention coalition names advocate of the year ♦

The Resisting Alcohol and Drugs – Prevention Advocacy Coalition — RAD-PAC — is a local youth coalition focused on preventing underage substance misuse.

RAD-PAC members plan and implement school-based activities, volunteer at community events, raise awareness, attend valuable trainings, and advocate for prevention by meeting with local and state leaders.

Each year, a member from the coalition is selected as the Youth Advocate of the Year. This person is someone who has been involved, passionate, and dedicated to the work of the coalition.

Emma Shumway was selected as the 2020 Youth Advocate of the Year. She was recognized at Tooele City Council Meeting on September 2nd.

Shumway has been a valuable member of the RAD-PAC coalition for four years and has contributed a substantial amount of time and effort to advocate for a healthy community through youth substance abuse prevention. Her advisors, peers, and local leaders commend her for her involvement and dedication to the work of prevention in Tooele County.

The RAD-PAC coalition is sponsored by the Tooele County Health Department and Tooele Communities That Care