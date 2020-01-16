Radon exposure is preventable with simple and inexpensive test

Odorless gas is second leading cause of lung cancer in humans ♦

Invisible to the eye and without any smell or taste, radon gas may leak unknowingly into your home, causing cancer.

But exposure to radon is preventable with a simple inexpensive test.

January is National Radon Action Month and local and state officials are urging Utah homeowners to test their homes for the cancer-causing gas.

Radon is a radioactive gas produced by the natural decay of uranium found in soil, rocks and water. It is the leading cause of death from lung cancer among nonsmokers in the United States.

Winter is the perfect time to test your home for radon because doors and windows are closed. Home test kits for radon are available for purchase at the Tooele County Health Department for $5. The $5 cost includes the test kit and processing.

To use the test kit, which is about the size of the palm of a hand, open and set it in a room for 48 to 96 hours. The kit is then dropped into the provided envelope and mailed to be processed.

Radon may leak into and accumulate in homes through openings like cracks in the foundation, regardless of a home’s age and whether or not the home has a basement.

The Tooele County Health Department estimates that one out of every three homes in Tooele County have radon levels higher than the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency action level of 4 picocuries per liter of air.

In some neighborhoods one house may have a radon level above the action level while a home across the street may be lower. Testing is the only way to know if a home has elevated levels, according to health department officials.

As part of National Radon Action month, the Utah Department of Environmental Quality invited students to participate in the National RadonPoster Contest in October 2019.

Gov. Gary Herbert recognized the winners of the poster contest on Tuesdsay.

The winners were students from Provo, Nebo and Alpine school districts in Utah County and Granite School District in Salt Lake County. Over 400 poster entries from across the State of Utah were submitted.

The Tooele County Health Department is located at 151 N. Main Street in Tooele City. It is open Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.

For more information about Radon Action Month activities, hiring a certified professional to mitigate radon, or how to test your home, visit tooelehealth.org or radon.utah.gov.