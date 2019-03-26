Railroad bridge construction at Black Rock postponed

Another change has put replacement of a pair of railroad overpass bridges on Interstate 80 on hold, while work continues on the exit 99 interchange, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Unexpected nationwide organizational changes within Union Pacific Railroad, which owns the tracks under the I-80 overpass bridges, caused agreements necessary to complete work on and near the railroad facility to be put on hold this winter, according to Courtney Samuel, UDOT Region 2 senior communications manager.

Due to the organizational changes, UDOT is working with Union Pacific to re-establish a point of contact for the agreements approval, Samuel said. The delays in completing the agreements have caused delays in the schedule for the bridges near Black Rock, but the agreement process is ongoing.

Without the Union Pacific agreements in place, the schedule and projected completion date of the project remain unknown, Samuel said. The railroad overpass bridges were originally scheduled for completion by December.

Due to changes to the timeline of the railroad overpass project, construction crews have shifted their focus to the state Route 36 flyover bridge in Lake Point, according to Samuel.

The deck to the bridge could be poured as early as April 8 during evening hours, Samuel said. While the deck is poured, eastbound I-80 will be fully closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. at the bridge.

Motorists on eastbound I-80 will detour off the highway at Exit 99, then reconnect to I-80 at the eastbound on-ramp in Lake Point during the closure.

There will also be intermittent lane closures during daytime, off-peak hours while preliminary work continues. UDOT expects to complete work on the SR-36 flyover by this fall.

The replacement project for the three bridges has an estimated price tag of $45.7 million, according to UDOT. The initial work on the exit 99 overpass began last spring but had been on hold for several months while the earthen support for the ramp settled.

On the railroad overpass railroad bridge project on I-80 near Black Rock, crews will build a temporary bridge south of the eastbound lanes, Samuel said. Once the temporary bridge is constructed, both lanes of eastbound traffic will be moved onto the newly built structure.

At that time, westbound traffic will be moved onto the existing eastbound bridge while crews demolish and rebuild the westbound bridge, according to Samuel.

Once the westbound bridge is complete, it will be wide enough to take two lanes in each direction, Samuel said. Both directions of traffic will be moved to the new westbound bridge while the eastbound bridge is removed and replaced, and the temporary bridge will be removed.

When the eastbound bridge is complete, both lanes of traffic will go back to their normal bridges.