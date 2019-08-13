Rain delayed start of Speed Week

Organizer says racing started today, will run through Friday ♦

Thursday’s rain left standing water on the Bonneville Salt Flats, delaying the start of Speed Week, according to the event’s organizers.

Racing was scheduled to start at 7:30 this morning, Bill Lattin, president of the Southern California Timing Association, told the Transcript Bulletin in an interview Monday.

“We will start Tuesday morning,” Lattin said. “The salt flats are OK for racing. They’ve been better and they’ve been worse. Last year the salt was really good and some of the drivers got spoiled.”

The Southern California Timing Association puts on the annual Speed Week on the Bonneville Salt Flats. Speed Week draws racers from all over the world who drive hot rods, roadsters, belly tankers, lakesters, motorcycles, streamliners, and diesel trucks that want to run the International Speedway in an attempt to set a world speed record.

Wet conditions and a thin layer of salt caused the SCTA to cancel Speed Week in 2014 and 2015.

Even with the late start, Lattin said he expects Speed Week will wrap up as planned with the last day of racing to be held on Friday.

Spectators can purchase entry passes at the entrance to the salt. The pass allows spectators to walk through the pits, view the vehicles, and talk to the drivers and crew members.

The SCTA advises spectators to bring a hat, sunglasses, and shade. All semi-permanent spectator areas require a tarp flooring as a covering on the salt.

Binoculars are also recommended as the race vehicles are a quarter mile way when they run on the race course.

Vendors will be on site with food, eyewear, sunscreen and more, according to the SCTA.

The Bonneville Salt Flats International Speedway is located north of Interstate 80 near Wendover, Utah. The salt flats are approximately a 10.6-mile drive away from I-80’s exit 4.

Additional information about Speedweek can be found at www.scta-bni.org.