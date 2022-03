A group called “Ultra Diesel,” a group of truck owners who put on fundraisers, met at the Tooele Maverik Gas Station in Tooele at 4 p.m. on March 12 to show support for a Tooele family that lost a child after he was subject to bullying. The group, consisted of big trucks, a variety of vehicles and motorcycles. They drove to the Cal Ranch Parking lot where they played music and offered their support to the family of the child.