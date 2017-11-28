Rape charges against Tooele man dismissed

Charges against a Tooele man accused of rape were dismissed without prejudice in 3rd District Court last week.

Jerry Mascarenas, 60, had been charged with two counts of first-degree felony rape, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession or use of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

The charges were dismissed on Nov. 21 following a motion by prosecutors. The charges were dismissed without prejudice, which means they could be refiled at a later time.

Tooele City police arrested Mascarenas in May after the alleged victim reported a rape at Mountain West Medical Center, according to a probable cause statement. The victim said Mascarenas had raped her twice in the previous few days and described his bedroom.

Police searched the bedroom at Mascarenas’s home after obtaining a search warrant and collected physical evidence, the statement said. During the search, officers found marijuana and a pipe and grinder inside the home.

Mascarenas returned home during the search of his residence and was taken into custody, the statement said. He admitted to a sexual encounter with the victim but refused to give any details on the encounter, which he said was personal.