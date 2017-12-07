Rasmussen family selected as recipient of annual Transcript Bulletin Benefit Fund

Editor’s note: Randy Rasmussen of Tooele and his children Christian, Tatyanna and Justice are the chosen recipients of this year’s Transcript Bulletin Benefit Fund. Due to the family’s medical and financial challenges, they are in need of community help. Donations for the family will be accepted through Dec. 22.

Raising three kids between 11 and 15 years old is a challenge, but the degree of difficulty increases when you’re doing it alone and in your 50s. And temporarily confined to a wheelchair.

Despite the Herculean task before Randy Rasmussen, he and his three charges — 15-year-old Justice, 12-year-old Christian and 11-year-old Tatyanna — radiate optimism and patience.

Randy is wheelchair bound for a few more weeks, the result of two separate falls that left him with a broken left foot and right fibula. He has an undiagnosed condition that causes his legs to give out without warning.

“The last few times I’ve fallen, when I fall I can’t hardly move at all,” Randy said. “Everything just stops working. The last time I couldn’t even roll over on the floor.”

The frequency of the falls has increased in the past several months and the latest injuries scuttled plans for a part-time job with Deseret Industries when Justice, Christian and Tatyanna returned to school. Randy, 56, has been raising the three kids on his own since his wife, Callie, passed away from an accidental opioid overdose in June 2015.

Callie suffered from chronic pain for years due to four herniated disks in both her back and neck, Randy said. Prior to her overdose, she had bumped her head and was dealing with confusion, which he said likely prompted her to take her daily medication multiple times.

“From what the coroner said, she had probably taken 5 to 6 doses of her medication,” Randy said. “The reason why they think it’s accidental is it wasn’t like taking all of her pain pills. It wasn’t taking all of her muscle relaxers. They were even doses of all of her medication she was on.”

Working full-time is out of the question for Randy now, regardless of injury, so he can care for Justice, who was born with a chromosomal deletion. Justice is non-verbal, developmentally disabled and requires someone with her at all times due to her condition.

Randy also needs to be available should Justice have difficulties in school and need to be taken home early. When Callie died, the care of the three children, who are all adopted, fell squarely on his shoulders.

“It was a life-changing experience because now I’m no longer the breadwinner,” Randy said. “We’ve been surviving off of survivor benefits and I get $500 every month from an adoption subsidy because of Justice.”

Justice and her brother Zach are Randy’s grandchildren, who came to live with Callie and him after their biological mother struggled to provide care for Justice due to her condition. Justice spent more than three months in the hospital after she was born.

“Anytime she ate, she was throwing up,” Randy said. “Doctors put her on a feeding tube through the nose.”

The state Department of Child and Family Services placed them temporarily with the Rasmussens before the arrangement became permanent.

“They were our grandkids,” he said. “… [DCFS] started talking about putting them in a foster home and it’s like, ‘No, that’s not going to happen.’ They’ve got to be part of the family so if they’re not going back to [their parents], we adopted them.”

Christian was taken away from his mother due to a drug problem and was eventually adopted, along with his sister, Tatyanna, by Randy and Callie after a prior arrangement with the Rasmussen’s daughter didn’t work out.

Randy was laid off from his full-time job with GE Healthcare around the time Callie passed, and after his job was moved to California. The Rasmussens lost the house to foreclosure and have been renting ever since, including their current home in Tooele.

Randy and Callie had moved to Tooele County about 15 years ago to afford their dream of homeownership and fell in love with the area.

“We came out here because we were looking for a house to buy and we found out housing was a lot cheaper out here,” Randy said. “We got out here and we just found out how amazing it was. Quiet, peaceful and still close enough to where I could work at the International Center without a big, long commute.”

Now the family is hoping for a good Christmas despite the difficult circumstances they’re facing currently and those they’ve already persevered through.

“It’s nothing that we couldn’t get over because we were always together,” Randy said.“It was just, ‘We’ll get by this.’”

Due to the Rasmussen family’s medical and financial challenges, they were selected as recipients of this year’s Transcript Bulletin Benefit Fund. Started in 1977, the fund’s purpose is to fill a unique community need. It is entirely funded by newspaper readers and citizens.

Donations for the family can be dropped off at the Transcript Bulletin’s business office at 58 N. Main St., Tooele by Dec. 22. They can also be mailed to: Transcript Bulletin Benefit Fund, P.O. Box 390, Tooele, Utah 84074.

