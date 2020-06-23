Rate cases increase, Herbert vows to keep economy open

Use of face masks encouraged ♦

Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the state and Tooele County.

Tooele County will stay in the yellow risk phase of the virus for now, according to Tooele County Health Department officials.

As of Monday evening, Tooele County had a cumulative total of 202 confirmed cases of the virus with 11 total hospitalizations throughout the course of the pandemic, according to a report by the Tooele County Health Department released bi-weekly.

This is compared to 184 cases of the virus in the county on June 18.

There have been no deaths in the county because of the virus and currently nobody from Tooele County is hospitalized, according to the health department.

Statewide, Utah state has seen a total of 17,906 positive cases of the virus as of Monday evening, according to the report. This is compared with 15,839 cases on June 18.

There have been 158 deaths in the state as of the June 22 state report.

A memo released by Dr. Angela Dunn, Utah State epidemiologist, warned that the state is getting to a point where the only viable option to manage spread and deaths will be a complete shutdown.

Gov. Gary Herbert took to Twitter to address the memo and his thoughts regarding the virus.

“Dr. Dunn’s internal memo raises alarm about the increasing COVID-19 cases in Utah,” he tweeted. “I appreciate her analysis and share many of her concerns. We will work to stem this tide, but I have no plans to shut down Utah’s economy.”

Herbert also emphasized, “Our plan will only be as successful as the willingness of people to protect themselves and their loved ones from the spread of the virus by following our common sense guidelines for social distancing, good hand hygiene and especially the use of face coverings.”

Herbert also released a statement regarding facemasks. In the statement he said masks serve as a simple action to protect the health of individuals in the state.

“During the coming days and months, it will remain critical for everyone to wear masks,” said Herbert. “Of course, the habit of wearing a face mask when out in public is not always easy to remember, and all of us are still working to remember to implement these best practices. We hope that all Utahns understand the importance of wearing a mask, and will be diligent in their efforts to wear one.”