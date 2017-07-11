Rattlesnake bites man in South Willow Canyon

A 24-year-old man was treated for a rattlesnake bite Sunday afternoon while fishing in South Willow Canyon, according to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was walking to the fishing creek when he was bitten while stepping over a log around 12:45 p.m., according to Tooele County Sheriff Lt. Eli Wayman. The man bit by the snake only got a glimpse of the snake and it was not found, so the age or size of the snake wasn’t determined, Wayman said.

After being bit, the man was taken by ambulance to Mountain West Medical Center for treatment, according to the sheriff’s office. The man was in stable condition, Wayman said.

It’s the first report of a rattlesnake bite in the county this year, though there have been reports of sightings, Wayman said.

There are six subspecies of rattlesnakes in Utah, with the most common being the Great Basin rattlesnake, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

Hikers whom encounter a rattlesnake should remain calm and give the snake a wide berth, according to the DWR. Do not try to kill rattlesnakes, as it is illegal and increases the likelihood of being bitten, but alert others to the presence of the snake, the DWR recommends.