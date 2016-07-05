Ray LaMar Fowler, beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend returned to his Father in Heaven on Saturday, July 2, 2016. Ray passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. Ray was born Aug. 3, 1957, to James and Lucy (Hammond) Fowler in Tooele, Utah. On May 2, 1980, Ray married the love of his life and best friend Diane Lea Gull in the Salt Lake City Utah Temple. Ray and Diane were blessed with two children and five grandchildren. Ray was very active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and was known for his dedication to his callings. Ray especially loved working with the youth. Ray’s favorite activities included spending time with his family and touring the west on his Goldwing with Diane. Ray liked to travel and see the world but home was his favorite place to be. Ray is survived by his wife Diane Gull Fowler; children Andrea (Jeremy) Bruening and Chase (Rebecca) Fowler; grandchildren Jordan, Lillian, Drake, Kate and Arianna; father James Fowler; brother Ron (Lupe) Fowler; sisters Linda (Gene) Cook and Laurie (Steve) Cozart; as well as many other extended family members who love and miss him dearly. Ray is preceded in death by his mother Lucy and we are sure it was a wonderful reunion. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2016, from 6-8 p.m. at Tate Mortuary in Tooele. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2016, at the Erda LDS Chapel with a viewing beforehand at 10 a.m. Burial services to follow at the Grantsville City Cemetery.