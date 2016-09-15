Raymond Paul Thompson, 55, better known as “Paul” to his friends and family, and jokingly as “Poly-Frog” or “Frog,” died peacefully in his sleep at home of natural causes on Sept. 10, 2016. Paul was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Dec. 11, 1960, to Claud LeRoy and Carol (Golden) Thompson. Paul attended school in Granger, and one year of college while in the Army. He was a member of the LDS Church. Paul lived in Salt Lake City most of his life with the exception of his time spent in the U.S. Army. He moved to Tooele, Utah in 2009. Paul had many wonderful nieces and nephews who adored him. Paul was a gentle soul with an adventurous spirit; he loved fishing, hiking, camping, biking, and cooking, but mostly he loved his nieces and nephews. Paul was always quick to give you a strong bear hug and tell you he loved you. He loved the neighbors and enjoyed making and giving out special cakes for birthdays, water fights in the street, and passing out treats such as popsicles, etc. to the kids. Paul enjoyed NASCAR, with Dale Earnhardt being his favorite, and all types of racing. He loved all of his own cars and detailing them, especially his 1984 silver Corvette, western music, his large collection of frogs and his two special little four-legged friends Buddy and Augie. Paul was a true warrior when his brother became ill and was unable to care for himself; he watched over us and did everything he could to help out, including chores, errands, yard care, grocery shopping and cooking and literally taking care of his mother and brother, whose company he enjoyed greatly. Paul’s contagious smile and laughter will be missed along with his friendly greetings to all. Everybody loved to be around Paul. Paul is survived by his mother, his brother Steve and his sister Janice Worsley. He is preceded in death by all of his grandparents, his father, his brother Larry and his nieces Jeanie (Princess) and Leisa (Bambi). Paul, you will be greatly missed and we will miss your warm compassionate way you have of welcoming in company, neighbors, friends, and family. Everyone loved to be around you Paul. “You are a damn good brother and a loyal friend.” “You know how I feel about you and I am at peace.” “You are without a doubt, the sweetest person in the whole world.” We’re sure you are enjoying your reunion with Larry and Dad, but your separation from us is leaving a big hole in our hearts. We will all be together again and have a real big reunion. Save a big hug for all of us. Memorial services will be held Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016, at 11 a.m. at the LDS 26th Ward Chapel, 1000 W. Utah Ave., Tooele, UT 84074. There will be a visitation one hour prior to service from 10-11 a.m. Interment will follow at Tooele City Cemetery, 361 S. 100 East, Tooele, Utah.