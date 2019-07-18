RDA OKs development agreement for 1000 North retail project

But RDA wants to approve site plan before work begins ♦

The Tooele City Redevelopment Agency approved a development agreement for a retail development on 1000 North, pending final approval of a site plan.

The development agreement for the 33-acre property with M-53 Associates includes a tax increment agreement, assistance with acquiring water, and if necessary, a relocation of the city’s sewer line that crosses the property.

The RDA would also allow residential density of 25 units per acre, though the latest plans did not include housing, according to the city’s RDA consultant, Randy Sant.

“This agreement is basically a participation agreement with the redevelopment agency for funding and assistance with the development of that hope-soon-to-be-broken-ground retail development,” Sant said.

In exchange for concessions from the RDA, including $2.25 million in financing of $150,000 annually over 15 years and tax increment payments up to $4.75 million over 20 years, the developer agrees to obtain a temporary or permanent certificate of occupancy for at least 57,000 square feet of inline retail commercial development.

While the RDA board, which is comprised of the Tooele City Council, approved the agreement during Wednesday’s meeting, a significant stipulation was attached to the approval. Board member Scott Wardle’s motion to approve the agreement, included the stipulation that the site plan, which was not yet available, must be approved by the board before Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn signs off on the arrangement.

Wardle’s motion was seconded by RDA board member Melodi Gochis and passed by a 4-0 vote, with RDA board member Steve Pruden absent.

Prior to the discussion on the agreement, RDA Chairman Brad Pratt acknowledged the work it took to get the 1000 North development to this phase.

“I want to thank all those that have worked on this for many, many years to get us to this point,” Pratt said. “It’s taken a lot of work and a lot of effort and involved a lot of people.”

The city’s RDA bought the property for $5.1 million in 2015 from Gilad Development to assure the site — deemed as a prime commercial/retail location in the city — wouldn’t be developed only for residential use.

A real estate purchase contract was signed between the RDA and M-53 in April 2018. The $4.2 million sale price to M-53 includes a stipulation that if M-53 does not begin construction within two years after closing, it must pay the RDA another $1 million.