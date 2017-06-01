Reaching out for near space

Dugway balloon launch is culmination of CLC students’ learning ♦

A group of students from Tooele County School District’s Community Learning Center reached for the sky Wednesday morning.

Engineering and Linux students from the CLC launched a helium weather balloon carrying a student-built transponder that broadcasted telemetry information back to earth.

“This was a culmination of a year-long, project-based learning experience for our students,” said Clint Thomsen, CLC Linux instructor.

The balloon and its payload was intended to reach an altitude of 94,000 feet above sea level before the balloon burst and the payload, carried to earth by parachute, was expected to land near Terra.

Students launched the balloon and its payload shortly after 9 a.m. on Wednesday from Dugway Proving Ground’s Ditto Area.

However, the telemetry information showed that at 50,000 feet the balloon started to descend and the payload landed on a hill northwest of Dugway School, according to Thomsen.

“The exciting thing is that although the balloon came back to earth prematurely, possibly due to a defect in the balloon, we maintained contact with the payload,” Thomsen said. “Which means the part of the project that the students built worked.”

The project was named High Altitude Pi Reaching Outer Stratosphere or HAPROS, according to Thomsen.

Pi, short for Raspberry Pi, refers to a tiny Linux-based computer on a half credit card-sized motherboard that the students used in the project.

“We launched our payload into near space to demonstrate the power of Linux,” said Rylan Taylor, a 2017 Stansbury High School graduate.

Linux powers virtually all of the world’s supercomputers and the bulk of webservers on the Internet, according to Thomsen.

The students not only programmed the on-board computer and designed the payload package, they also studied the physics of helium balloon flight and weather patterns as they tried to control where the payload would land, according to Thomsen.

Along with the telemetry equipment, the payload also included a small satellite that collected environmental information and a bacteriological collection plate.

After the launch, the students’ computers began relaying telemetric data using two redundant programs operating on separate frequencies. The route of HAPROS could be followed on an Internet-based mapping program.

The HAPROS project also required support from CLC and school district administrators, the Federal Aviation Administration, and Dugway Proving Ground personnel, according to Thomsen.

“This was just an awesome project,” Thomsen said. “To see these kids take charge and successfully carry out the project is something to watch.”