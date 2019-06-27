Reader identifies photos as Pine Canyon pioneers

DUP puts out request for more help to identify mystery photo ♦

A Tooele Transcript Bulletin reader identified the pioneer women featured in photographs printed in the June 18, 2019, edition.

Kent Shields, Tooele, identified the older woman as Ann Lowe Spray and the younger women as Maria Osborne Spray, according to Patricia Holden, historian for the Tooele County Daughters of Utah Pioneers.

Pleased with the quick response, Holden and the DUP are hoping the public can help out again, this time with the identity of a photograph of a young girl in a cabin (see related photo).

Both Ann Lowe Spray and Maria Osborne Spray were part of the same pioneer family that settled in the community known today as Pine Canyon.

Maria Osborne Spray was the wife of Elijah Lowe Spray. She was born Dec. 9, 1846, in England where she married Elijah Spray in Leeds on April 25, 1874. The couple immigrated to the United States in 1878 with three children.

Elijah and Maria Spray first settled in Settlement Canyon where Elijah worked at a sawmill mostly for the lumber to build a home. Later they moved to Pine Canyon, where another home was built, according to Shields.

A fourth child was born to the couple while living in Pine Canyon.

A personal history written by Sarah Ann Spray Spalding, a daughter of Elijah and Maria Spray, reads:

“Shortly after his (Elijah Spray’s) arrival he settled in Lake View, Tooele County, Utah. (The residents of Pine Canyon changed the name of their town to Lake View in 1876.) …

“ … He (Elijah Spray) homesteaded on some land where the house was built. It was a long way from town and my Mother, Maria Osborne, was afraid to stay alone when my Pa was away working, for there were lots of Indians around. Pa got a dog, whose name was Carlo, and we all loved him. He would stay by us children all the time we played. …”

“… When my baby brother was a year and one-half old, my Mother died. She was such a good mother and we missed her terribly. She had curly brown hair, brown eyes and could sing very sweetly. My Grandmother then took care of us.”

Maria Spray passed away April 6, 1881, according to her headstone.

Ann Lowe Spray, the older woman in the photos, was Elijah Spray’s mother.

Ann Lowe was born Sept. 2, 1808, in Swinstead, England. She married William Spray in Leeds, England, on May 14, 1833. The couple had nine children.

William Spray was an aide to a general and suffered ill health. After William Spray’s death at the age of 38, Ann Lowe Spray left England and immigrated to the United States. She came to what became Tooele County, to live with and help her son Elijah Spray with his children after his wife died, according to Shields.

Sarah Ann Spray Spalding wrote in her personal history: “For two and one-half years after the death of his (Elijah Spray’s) wife, his mother, Ann Lowe Spray, took care of the house and cared for his four small children. She was one of the grandest and dearest people that ever lived.”

Elijah Spray eventually remarried and served two terms as the Tooele County Clerk.

Both Maria Osborne Spray and Ann Lowe Spray are buried in the Tooele City Cemetery.