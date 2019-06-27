Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Is This Your Ancestor? This child is standing in a pioneer cabin, with typical furnishings for the time. A small note attached to the photo states “Aunt Mary” She lived, played, and grew, and her story needs to be told. Please contact Patricia E. Holden, Historian for Tooele County Daughters of Utah Pioneers, at 435-839-3464. The Toooele DUP Museum in Tooele has many unidentified pioneer photos, and we would love to see them remembered, and honored.
  • Ann Lowe Spray (left) and Maria Osborne Spray (right) as identified by Kent Shields. Maria Osborne Spray and her husband, Elijah Spray, settled in PIne Canyon soon after emigrating to Tooele from England in 1878. Maria passed away in 1881 and Elijah’s mother, Ann Lowe Spray, emigrated from England to Tooele to help Elijah take care of his children.

June 27, 2019
Reader identifies photos as Pine Canyon pioneers

DUP puts out request for more help to identify mystery photo 

A Tooele Transcript Bulletin reader identified the pioneer women featured in photographs printed in the June 18, 2019, edition.

Kent Shields, Tooele, identified the older woman as Ann Lowe Spray and the younger women as Maria Osborne Spray, according to Patricia Holden, historian for the Tooele County Daughters of Utah Pioneers.

Pleased with the quick response, Holden and the DUP are hoping the public can help out again, this time with the identity of a photograph of a young girl in a cabin (see related photo).

Both Ann Lowe Spray and Maria Osborne Spray were part of the same pioneer family that settled in the community known today as Pine Canyon.

Maria Osborne Spray was the wife of Elijah Lowe Spray. She was born Dec. 9, 1846, in England where she married Elijah Spray in Leeds on April 25, 1874. The couple immigrated to the United States in 1878 with three children.

Elijah and Maria Spray first settled in Settlement Canyon where Elijah worked at a sawmill mostly for the lumber to build a home. Later they moved to Pine Canyon, where another home was built, according to Shields.

A fourth child was born to the couple while living in Pine Canyon.

A personal history written by Sarah Ann Spray Spalding, a daughter of Elijah and Maria Spray, reads: 

“Shortly after his (Elijah Spray’s) arrival he settled in Lake View, Tooele County, Utah. (The residents of Pine Canyon changed the name of their town to Lake View in 1876.) …  

“ … He (Elijah Spray) homesteaded on some land where the house was built. It was a long way from town and my Mother, Maria Osborne, was afraid to stay alone when my Pa was away working, for there were lots of Indians around. Pa got a dog, whose name was Carlo, and we all loved him. He would stay by us children all the time we played. …”

“… When my baby brother was a year and one-half old, my Mother died. She was such a good mother and we missed her terribly. She had curly brown hair, brown eyes and could sing very sweetly. My Grandmother then took care of us.”

Maria Spray passed away April 6, 1881, according to her headstone.

Ann Lowe Spray, the older woman in the photos, was Elijah Spray’s mother.

Ann Lowe was born Sept. 2, 1808, in Swinstead, England. She married William Spray in Leeds, England, on May 14, 1833. The couple had nine children.

William Spray was an aide to a general and suffered ill health. After William Spray’s death at the age of 38, Ann Lowe Spray left England and immigrated to the United States. She came to what became Tooele County, to live with and help her son Elijah Spray with his children after his wife died, according to Shields.

Sarah Ann Spray Spalding wrote in her personal history: “For two and one-half years after the death of his (Elijah Spray’s) wife, his mother, Ann Lowe Spray, took care of the house and cared for his four small children. She was one of the grandest and dearest people that ever lived.”

Elijah Spray eventually remarried and served two terms as the Tooele County Clerk.

Both Maria Osborne Spray and Ann Lowe Spray are buried in the Tooele City Cemetery.

 

Tim Gillie

Staff Writer at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim covers education, Tooele City government, business, real estate, politics and the state Legislature. He became a journalist after a long career as an executive with the Boy Scouts of America. Tim is a native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University.

