Real journalism

It’s National Newspaper Week, and your community newspaper takes its watchdog role seriously ♦

The following stories appeared in last week’s editions of the Tooele Transcript Bulletin:

• The 8th edition of Kickin’ Cancer’s Can again raised funds, this time for not one, but four, local residents who are in need of a helping hand while fighting cancer. And Gary Jensen, a past recipient of the fund and a cancer survivor, had his long, red hair cut off at the event and donated his locks to Wigs for Kids.

• The Romney Group, a Salt Lake City-based real estate investment company, announced during a presentation to the Tooele County Commission that it has signed an option to buy a 900-acre parcel east of Sheep Lane from the Utah Motorsports Park and Deseret Peak Complex from the Miller family. The Romney Group wants to build a mix of office, retail, industrial, distribution, and research and development, as well as convenience stores, gas stations and hospitality businesses to complement the activities at Utah Motorsports Campus.

• Tooele County’s challenges dealing with new residential growth continue as the Tooele County Planning Commission delivered a split victory to a group of Erda residents who oppose four plans by two different developers that want to carve the five-acre lot community into smaller parcels.

• Brothers Rick and Don Vesco made a dream come true after their Turbonator II wheel-driven car was clocked at 503 mph between miles 4 and 5 at the Worlds Finals on the Bonneville Salt Flats. Their dream was to one day develop a car for the salt flats that would pass the 500 mph mark.

• Tooele High School golfer Bridger Holmes placed third in the Class 4A State Boy’s Golf Tournament that was played at Birch Creek Golf Course in Smithfield. He tied with Sky View’s Ryan Seamons and Pine View’s Lucas Schone for the third-place honor.

We mention those stories above because we — and you — often hear out of Washington, D.C. angry claims that the media is publishing and broadcasting nothing more than “Fake News.” That rhetoric is now even being leveled against smaller media markets by other political arenas. But are those stories about Kickin’ Cancer’s Can, The Romney Group, the Vesco brothers and others, fake news?

Of course not.

We’re emphasizing that point today for two reasons: The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has been reporting the news in Tooele County since 1894 with dedication and commitment to fairly and accurately get the story right. We’re not perfect, but we take seriously our role as chronicler of the Tooele County community’s daily and weekly history, and as a watchdog to protect the public’s interest.

And secondly, Oct. 7-13 marks National Newspaper Week. Now in its 78th year, the week is held in recognition of the contributions newspapers across America make to the communities they serve.

At the Tooele Transcript Bulletin, we deem it an honor and a privilege to serve Tooele County as chronicler and watchdog. And we say without hesitation, none of it is “Fake News.”

It’s just good, solid — and real — community journalism.