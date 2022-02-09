‘Reality Town’ gives students financial experiences

Last week, 8th-grade students at Tooele, Clarke N. Johnsen, and Grantsville junior high schools participated in Reality Town, a program that gives students a realistic financial experience.

Each student was given a personalized handbook and pay stub which contained information about their Reality Town family and career. Students had to make budgeting decisions on typical adulthood expenditures such as housing, insurance, taxes, transportation, entertainment, clothing, groceries, and more.

Students also learned about various career and technical education options they can pursue while in high school.

Between the three schools, there were nearly 100 parent and community volunteers who assisted. We appreciate their help as well as all the staff members who helped make the events successful.