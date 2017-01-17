Rebecca Ellsworth Adams passed early Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. She died from health complications at the LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City. Becky, as she was known to all, was born July 23, 1954, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Her parents were George and Phyllis Ellsworth, who lived in Corvallis, Montana, at the time. She was greeted by an older brother, Ronald, and two sisters Janet and Diana Lynne. Her brother Stephen Blair joined the family two years later. She graduated from Leadore High School and later earned her associate degree from College of Southern Idaho. She worked several years as a medical transcriptionist and also in graduate programs at two colleges. She married Michael Anderson on Sept. 22, 1974. While married to Michael, they adopted two beautiful children, Mauri and Jeremy. They were later divorced. She later married Terry Adams on Dec. 31, 1990. Becky was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served several positions in the church. She developed diabetes at the age of two and struggled with effects of that disease throughout her life. Becky was fun to be around and had several interests along the way. She was loved by all who knew her and will be missed. Funeral services for her will be held at the Tooele South Stake Center on Friday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. There will a viewing for family members from 1-2 p.m. Her interment will be in the Lewisville, Idaho cemetery Saturday, Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. There will be a short service at the graveside.