Received a second ballot in the mail? Toss it out, county clerk says

Tooele County Clerk Marilyn Gillette advises voters who have received more than one ballot to return just one and toss any extra ballots out.

“If people called and said they didn’t receive a ballot, we just mailed them another one,” Gillette said. “I would rather have people getting two ballots than none and the system has built in measures that prevent us from counting more than one ballot from a person along with protections to prevent attempts at voter fraud.”

The county mails ballots to all active registered voters who were registered by Oct. 23. Voters who registered after Oct. 23 will be sent a notice informing them that they need to vote at the polls on election day, according to Gillette.

The active registered voter lists consist of all registered voters who have voted at least once in the last two general elections. Voters who haven’t needed to contact the county clerk’s office to get a mailed ballot, or they can vote at the polls on election day.

Ballots are mailed to the address on voting records.

Some voters have moved and not updated their voting record so ballots may have been sent to an old address. Sometimes the original mailed ballot may be delayed in delivery. As a result, some voters may receive more than one ballot if the first ballot makes its way to the voter after a second ballot has been mailed, according to Gillette.

The return envelope for each ballot contains a barcode that is associated with the addressed voter’s unique voter identification number.

When ballots are received at the clerk’s office the barcode is scanned; any ballots with a barcode that has already been scanned are kicked out. Only the first ballot received is counted, according to Gillette.

The clerk’s office can then contact the voter and resolve any issues, Gillette said.

People who vote twice may be charged with a misdemeanor. But Gillette said that until the bugs are worked out and people become familiar with voting by mail, she doubts anyone will be charged.

Also, to prevent voter fraud (by someone other than the voter associated with a ballot from marking and sending it in), before a ballot envelope is opened the signature on the envelope is either manually or electronically compared to up to five different signatures from voters the clerk’s office has on file.

If the signature can’t be matched, the envelope is pulled and the voter is contacted by either mail, email, or phone for verification before the ballot is counted.

The same signature verification process keeps dead people from voting, too, according to Gillette.

“We get a report of deceased people from Vital Statistics,” Gillette said. “We also check obituaries in the local paper. If we can verify the name and birthdate of a deceased person with a voting record, we delete the record.”

New for this election, under a change approved by the state Legislature, voters may also register at poll locations on Election Day. To do so they will need a valid picture ID and proof of address, like a utility bill, if their address is different than the address on the ID, according to Gillette.

The ID requirement to register is essentially the same as the identification requirement to vote in person at a poll, according to Gillette.

Information on the ID requirement for voting may be found on the county clerk’s website at www.co.tooele.ut.us/clerk.htm.

Voters may update their voter registration information, including address, and check the status of their ballot to make sure it is counted, at vote.utah.gov.