Record breaking storm

Tooele Valley broke wind and snow records this week ♦

A record breaking windstorm brought a record breaking amount of snow to Tooele Valley this week.

Tuesday’s winds broke a record in Tooele County for the number of hurricane force wind gusts in Tooele Valley, with over 55 gusts recorded that exceeded 75 m.p.h., according to the National Weather Service.

The previous record for hurricane force wind gusts in Tooele Valley was 53 gusts set on Aug. 10, 2020.

Tooele Valley’s early Wednesday morning snow storm also broke records in Tooele County.

While Tooele County residents have reported snow depths ranging from over 20 inches to 5 inches, the official National Weather Service report for Tooele Valley shows 12.3 inches of snow fell on Dec. 15.

That’s the largest amount of snow to fall on Dec. 15 in Tooele since 11 inches fell on the same date in 2001, according to the National Weather Service.

The average, or normal, amount of snow in Tooele Valley for the entire month of December is 8.3 inches.

The Tooele County School District issued a notice on Tuesday night for a two-hour delayed start on Wednesday due to weather conditions for all schools except Wendover High, Anna Smith Elementary, and Ibapah Elementary schools. Preschool and kindergarten were canceled.

However, on Wednesday morning that announcement was revised to read, “In-person classes have been canceled and will transition to online learning. This applies to all schools with the exception of Wendover High and Anna Smith Elementary.”

While the school district used their new school district policy and pivoted to online learning for Wednesday, historically the school district has had very few snow closure days.

On Feb. 7, 2019, the Transcript Bulletin reported that following 14.3 inches of snow in a 24-hour period, Tooele County School District had the first snow closure day since 2008.

In the mountains around Tooele Valley, snow that fell on Dec. 15 and 16 added 13 inches to the snowpack at the Rocky Basin Settlement Canyon SNOTEL site, bringing the total snowpack there to 18 inches, compared to 0.7 inches on Dec. 1, 2021.

The National Weather service’s forecast for today in Tooele Valley reads, “snow likey, mainly after 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 29. South wind 11 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.”

For tonight the possibility of snow remains, mainly before 8 p.m. The NWS forecast for tonight reads, “mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.”