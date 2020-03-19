Recorder/surveyor’s office has plans to keep services available

By Utah State Statute, the Tooele County Recorder/Surveyor’s Office is responsible for recording, indexing, preserving and providing access to county land documents.

For almost 35 years, I have been closely involved with this office’s position within the local county government. As a landowner, business owner and now County Recorder/Surveyor, I know how important these records are to property ownership, personal wealth and finance, and the local economy. Without them, you can’t prove ownership, obtain loans, or support a vital piece of our economy.

The Recorder/Surveyor’s team is committed to provide continuing service during this uncertain time and we have a plan. I will outline some of the things we are doing, changes to “business as usual,” and how you can help us help you. We will be working with our Realtor, title company, lender, builder, developer, attorney, surveyor, and vendor partners to keep open and functioning.

To comply with COVID-19 recommendations and best practices, we have implemented a “work-from-home” strategy that allows all or a portion of the Recorder/Surveyor’s staff to provide all associated services in this environment. We have been planning, training for, and testing this scenario and we are very optimistic it can and will work.

Currently, our records and services are open to the public on site. We ask that you only visit our office if necessary and you are not experiencing any illness. Almost all questions can be answered and services provided through the Recorder’s web page at tooeleco.org or call 435-843-3100. You can send email to jhoughton@tooeleco.org or send text to 435-843-3184. Your title companies and lenders have been aware of electronic recording (Erecording) for years and are setup to utilize the service. We are here to help.

If you do need to visit the office, you will notice some changes. There will be tables in front of the counter. They are set up as a reminder to patrons and staff of the need for social distancing. Access to the staff workspace side of the counter will be restricted. If you need to use the public computers, they will be disinfected before and after your use. Please do not be offended. These changes are for both patron and staff safety and well-being.

If you think your visit will be longer that 15 minutes, we ask that you call ahead and make an appointment by calling 435-843-3180. This is so we can assure that we are meeting the federal and state adopted recommendation of no more than 10 individuals gathering in one place. Tooele County is also adopting a plan to reduce gathering or queuing in the halls.

We ask for patience and understanding as this situation is new to us, too. We have a plan, we are training, and we are committed to providing you the best professional service possible. We welcome your feedback. I can be reached at jhoughton@tooeleco.org.

Jerry Houghton is the Tooele County Recorder/Surveyor