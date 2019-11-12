Recount of ballots in city council race deemed ‘inevitable’

Only one vote stands between Dave McCall and Tony Graf for Tooele City Council seat ♦

The Tooele City municipal election has proved that every vote counts.

At the close of ballot counting on election eve, incumbent Tooele City Councilman Dave McCall held a seven-vote lead over candidate Tony Graf for the third of three seats on the city council.

The vote count was 2,226 for McCall and 2,219 for Graf.

After additional mail in ballots and provisional ballots were counted last week, McCall’s victory margin shrunk to one vote.

The count now stands at 2,243 for McCall and 2,242 for Graf.

Tooele County Clerk Marilyn Gillette said she still has between 75 to 100 ballots in her office to count, but most of those are waiting for voters to verify their signatures.

However, Gillette said she is preparing for an automatic recount, which is triggered when the vote margin is closer than one vote per precinct.

“A recount may take a few days,” she said.

The process will require every ballot to be run through the counting machine one more time. Each candidate will be invited to send someone to witness the recount, according to Gillette.

“A one vote lead doesn’t feel that great,” said McCall, who was seeking a fourth term on the city council. “I’ve been getting jokes from people, but there’s nothing I can do about it now.”

Graf said regardless of how the vote turns out the election has been a humbling experience.

“I am really grateful and appreciative of all the people that have supported my campaign and cast a ballot for me,” he said. “It looks like this may have been the strongest voter turnout in a Tooele City municipal election. It is great that so many people took their right to vote seriously.”

Tooele City had planned to hold its canvass meeting to finalize election results on Nov. 19, but the city may move that up since it looks like a recount is inevitable, according to Gillette.