Recreation service district accepting grant applications

Grant applications are now being accepted by the Tooele County Recreation Special Service District. The purpose of the district is to provide recreation and related services and facilities in Tooele County. Applications will be taken until April 1. Please follow the guidelines thoroughly to make sure your application doesn’t get disqualified. For a copy of the guidelines, please come to the Tooele County Clerk/Auditor’s office, or see the following link: co.tooele.ut.us/boards/guidelines/grant-submission-recreationssd.pdf

Utah State law requires that the county have an independent audit performed each year. Ulrich and Associates have acted as the independent auditor for Tooele County since 2014. The county commissioners decided to hire Heather Christopherson from Ulrich and Associates as a consultant for the county, which means a new independent auditing company has to be chosen.

A request for proposal (RFP) went out from the clerk/auditor’s office and it received five proposals from impressive firms. The commissioners, Christopherson, the audit committee and clerk/auditor’s office reviewed the applications and interviewed three of the firms. Eilde Bailly, LLP was chosen. It will serve as the independent auditor for Tooele County for five years.

Postcards for all disabled veterans who receive an abatement on their property taxes will be in the mail this week. If the information on your postcard (name, address, percentage of disability) is correct, please sign the card, fold it over, tape it, put a stamp on it and send it back to the clerk/auditor’s office. If any of the information is incorrect or has changed, please contact the office for an abatement form. If you are a disabled veteran and do not receive a postcard, call the office for information at 435-843-3143.

Notices have been sent to property owners who are five years behind on their property taxes. If the amount due, shown on the postcard, is paid by March 30, the property won’t be sold at the May Tax Sale, and the property owner won’t be charged an extra $350. The $350 administrative charge is a title search, notice in the Transcript Bulletin of properties that will be on the May Tax Sale, and mailings. Notices are being sent out earlier this year in an effort to give property owners more time to work with the Tooele County Treasurer’s office on the back taxes. If you receive one of these notices and cannot pay the full tax, the treasurer’s office can work with you through a deferral process where you pay a certain amount each month. That too will keep your property off the May Tax Sale.

The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office passed its procedural audit with flying colors. The audit consists of 600 standards that the sheriff’s office must meet in order to pass. Under Sheriff Paul Wimmer’s leadership, the office passed on all 600 standards.

The Tooele County Kiwanis Club sponsors a “Baby Cupboard” that is located in the Relief Services building. For many years, Ernalee Jones has purchased the materials, sewn and donated blankets and burp rags to the Baby Cupboard. Ernalee has donated well over 100 items. Many babies have been blessed by her kindness.

If you have any questions, please contact me at 435-843-3148 or mgillette@tooeleco.org.

Marilyn Gillette is the Tooele County Clerk/Auditor