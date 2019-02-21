Red Feather Acoustic Trio to play in Grantsville

Red Feather Acoustic Trio will perform a free concert in the Old Grantsville Church on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

It is the fourth concert to be held there by Excellence in the Community in partnership with the Grantsville Performing Arts Council.

The trio includes guitarists Jeff Whiteley and Bill Ware and lead singer Brian Thomas. The trio will perform popular songs from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s.

“Jeff and I started playing together in 1967 when we were in junior high school,” Thomas said. “Bill Ware joined us in 1969.”

Thomas said the group is excited to play in Grantsville.

“I know some folks in Stansbury and Tooele and I’ve invited them to come to Grantsville and hear us play,” Thomas said. “I’m also excited to play in the church that was built back in 1862.”

Old Grantsville Church owner Macae Wanberg said the group will provide a high-quality musical experience for all ages on Friday night.

The playlist includes songs from renown artists like James Taylor, Simon and Garfunkel, Elvis Presley, Willie Nelson, Loggins and Messina, Stray Cats, Louis Armstrong, Jimmy Buffett, Don McLean, Don Williams and Crosby Stills and Nash.

“It will be a family-friendly show. I only sing ‘damn’ twice and mention ‘bottle of beer’ once,” Thomas said.

“The thing that is fun about this is younger kids, parents, aunts or uncles have heard these songs. We sometimes even encourage the audience to sing along,” he said.

Excellence in the Community started off its Grantsville concert series at the Old Grantsville Church with Timpanogos Big Band followed up by concerts with Hot House West and Lark and Spur.

The Old Grantsville Church is located at 297 W. Clark Street. People can call or text Wanberg for more information about the event at 435-241-8131.

Excellence in the Community is a non-profit group that works to create more and better performance opportunities for Utah artists, according to its website. Concerts feature quality musicianship and a great diversity of musical styles.