Red Rock Hot Club to perform at the Old Grantsville Church

Grantsville is quickly becoming a hot spot for hot jazz.

Another hot jazz trio, Red Rock Hot Club, will perform Saturday night at the Old Grantsville Church. Earlier this year the group Hot House West performed at the church.

For Saturday’s concert, Red Rock Hot Club will include lead guitarist Pat Terry, Michael Case on bass and John Flanders on clarinet and saxophone.

Terry, a professor of jazz studies at the University of Utah, said there are several hot jazz groups throughout the United States and Europe.

“The names of the groups are usually like Hot Club of Detroit or Hot Club of France or Hot Club of Chicago,” Terry said. “The person who started our group, Rich Daigle, didn’t want to call the group Salt Lake City Hot Club. He liked the Moab area so he called his group Red Rock Hot Club.”

Daigle has since moved back to his native state of Maine, but Red Rock Hot Club continues to flourish throughout the Intermountain area.

The group specializes in “Gypsy Jazz,” which is a European take of an American Art form, according to the group’s website.

The sound has been called Gypsy Swing, Jazz Manouche and Hot Swing, but no matter what you call it, the music swings hard with upbeat, fast pumping tempos but at the same time can also be sweet and lowdown, according to the website.

The music is patterned after the swing music of Django Reinhardt, a Belgian-born French jazz guitarist regarded as one of the greatest musicians of the 20th century, according to Hot House West band leader Nathan Royal.

The concert is provided by Excellence in the Community. In 2018, the non-profit group presented 120 free concerts in Salt Lake City, West Jordan, Provo, Holladay, Ogden, Gunnison, Helper, Fillmore, Price, Grantsville, Brigham City, Duchesne and Ogden.

Saturday’s concert begins at 7:30 p.m. with doors open at 7 p.m.

Old Grantsville Church is located at 297 W. Clark St.