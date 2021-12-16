Referendum sponsors raise concern about harassment

Sponsors of the Oquirrh Point Development referendum have brought on hired help to collect signatures on their petition. They are also raising concerns about harassment of both paid and volunteer signature gatherers while they are presenting the petition to people.

Referendum sponsor Leanne Bedell said the sponsors have turned to bolstering their volunteer signature gatherers with paid workers from Landslide Political because it’s right before Christmas, it’s the cold and the middle of winter, and the state increased the number of signatures required.

All these things have made it difficult for volunteer signature gatherers, according to Bedell.

“We just needed more bodies to help,” Bedell said. “I’ve been outside in this cold weather by my house collecting signatures during rush hour.”

Bedell said she is frustrated that the referendum sponsors have to go through the process of gathering signatures again, after a previous referendum on part of the same property ended up with 68% of the voters overturning a rezone for property included in Oquirrh Point.

“They said this is different,” Bedell said. “But it still puts suburban development between rural properties and next to a hay farm.”

Bedell said that both paid and volunteer signature gatherers have complained about people following them and harassing them as they go about trying to collect signatures.

Shawni Tolley, with Landslide Political, said their employees working in Tooele County have complained about being followed and harassed while collecting signatures.

While going door to door, Tolley said some signature gatherers have complained about people following them and then trying to get between them and the door, blocking their approach to the door.

Tolley said she has called law enforcement to report harassment three or four times.

“Usually the people leave before the police show up,” she said. “The police take the information and give us a report number. I’ve never seen this type of harassment when collecting signatures in other areas.”

Using paid signature gatherers is permitted by state law. Paid signature gatherers must be paid at an hourly rate. Their pay can’t be based on the number of signatures they collect or linked to the referendum qualifying for the ballot. Other requirements apply to paid signature gatherers.

Referendum sponsors have until 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 to turn in signature packets to the County Clerk, who then has 21 days to verify the signatures following a process described in state code.