Region baseball title goes to GHS

Cowboys to host first round of 3A state tourney ♦

It hasn’t been the easiest ride for the Grantsville baseball team this season as it defends its Region 13 and Class 3A state championships from last year, but the Cowboys appear to have hit their stride at just the right time.

Grantsville clinched its second consecutive region championship Wednesday afternoon with a 10-1 win over Morgan on its home field, earning the Cowboys the right to host a first-round pod in the Class 3A state tournament that begins May 4. It is an important step for a GHS team that has had to face some adversity this season, but has come out better for it, Cowboys coach Aaron Perkins said.

“I told the kids before the game that I don’t remember the last time that Grantsville’s won back-to-back region championships,” Perkins said. “I’m really proud of these guys. We started out a little slow during the season, but we’re coming together as a team at the right time, and these guys earned that region championship.”

Grantsville’s road to the region title included a pair of tough losses in region play against Summit Academy and Judge Memorial, though that may actually have benefited the Cowboys in the long run, Perkins said.

“Baseball is a game of failure,” he said. “If you can’t learn to improve from those failures, it’s going to be hard for us to compete, especially when we get to the state tournament.They’re doing a good job of seeing where we’re failing and working hard to improve in those areas.”

The Cowboys (16-7, 9-2 Region 13) blew Wednesday’s game open with a six-run fourth inning, breaking a 1-1 tie. Seniors Zach Capell and Isaac Riding came up with key hits during Grantsville’s offensive explosion, as Capell had a bases-clearing double and Riding went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Jackson Sandberg also had an RBI double later in the game as GHS added to its lead.

Grantsville teed off on Morgan’s pitchers for a total of 14 hits in the game, with nine batters getting at least one hit. Taylor Wood was 3-for-4 with an RBI and Josh Staley was 2-for-4. Meanwhile, Morgan (9-11, 6-5) couldn’t get much of anything going against Grantsville starter Ethan Merrill and reliever Sam Daybell, who combined to allow one unearned run on one hit with 13 strikeouts and two walks.

“Today was one of the better games we’ve played all year,” Perkins said. “Offensively, we did the little things. We moved runners over, we got bunts down, we put balls in play with runners in scoring position, and that’s who we are. That’s what Grantsville baseball is, and we executed that stuff (Wednesday).”

The Cowboys and Trojans are scheduled to wrap up their three-game season series Friday in Morgan if the weather holds up. Otherwise, Grantsville will be off until it faces an opponent to be determined in the opening round of the state tournament.