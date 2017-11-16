Registry helps residents avoid fines for using stoves on no-burn days

With the temperature inversion season nearing and the smog it brings, few people are exempt from state penalties for burning solid fuels during mandatory no-burn days.

The Utah Department of Air Quality increased its fine for first-time offenders from $25 to $150 this year. After that, fines can range to $299.

There were no citations issued in Tooele County last year, or for any previous year, according to Jay Morris, manager of the Minor Source Compliance Section of the DAQ.

However, “We have issued citations in other areas,” he said.

Tooele County residents can find out if it is a mandatory no-burn day by clicking on the home page of the Tooele County Health Department’s website at tooelehealth.org.

A major reason for the stricter penalties is that Wasatch Front counties are now considered serious non-attainment areas in regard to air pollution, health officials say.

“The penalties reflect the need to address the levels of air pollution that wood stoves contribute in light of the reclassification of the Wasatch Front counties as serious non-attainment areas for fine particulate matter (PM2.5),” said Donna Spangler, DAQ communications director in a news release. “Wasatch Front counties achieved the ‘serious non-attainment’ status back on June 9 of this year.”

Tooele Valley, plus the area between Stockton and state Route 199 in Rush Valley, is a non-attainment area.

But if burning solid fuel is the only source of heat for a residence in the non-attainment area, the homeowner can become exempt from any burning penalties, even during mandatory non-burn days, by applying to the state’s sole source registry.

Only two houses in Tooele County are currently on the sole source registry, one in Grantsville and one in Rush Valley, according to Morris.

“People can still be put on the registry if solid fuels are their only source of heat,” he said. They can call the DAQ at 801-536-4000 to learn more. Also, there is a link on the DAQ website that leads to the Solid Fuel Residential Source Heating Confirmation form R307-302.

Morris said the number of people on the sole source registry list in the state has decreased over the past 10 years from 200 to less than 50. He said some of those residences have been torn down or converted to natural gas, propane or electric heat.

Joel Karmazyn, air quality planner at DAQ, said a $500,000 appropriation from the 2014 Utah State Legislature is part of the reason for less people on the sole source registry.

“We were able to work with a contractor to convert a lot of those sole sources to central heating,” Karmazyn said.

“The conversions were done on a first-come first-serve basis and at no cost to homeowners,” he said. The program ended, however, after funds were exhausted.

Morris said most of DAQ’s inspections are at homes where the agency has received complaints.

“We also have a heat-sensing camera we can use and we visually evaluate visible emissions from solid fuel burning devices,” he said.

“We get a lot of calls on no-burn days,” he added. “The biggest challenge we have is people will call in, give us their address but not know where the smoke is coming from. Since smoke can be detected from far distances, it is a challenge to track down who is burning without specific information and an address.”

Action forecasts from the state run from unrestricted action to voluntary action to mandatory action.

The three action levels affect all residents who live in the Tooele and Rush Valley non-attainment area.