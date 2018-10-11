Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
image Members of the chorus with the Tooele Regional Chorus & Orchestra performs one of several numbers during George Frederick Handel’s “Messiah” at Grantsville High School in 2016.

October 11, 2018
Rehearsals begin for production of ‘Messiah’

The first rehearsal for singers and musicians for the 34th annual production of the “Messiah” will be held Sunday at 7 p.m., according to president Betta Nash, president of the Tooele County Regional “Messiah” production.

Rehearsals will be held each Sunday at 7 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel at 1000 W. Utah Ave. in Tooele. The main performance is scheduled for Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. at Grantsville High School.

“This is an interfaith community event. Chorus members should bring their own music which is  the G. Schirmer book,” Nash said. “Instrumentalists need to bring their own stand.”

She said the annual production includes 80 voices and 25-40 musicians.

“We consider it our gift to the community at Christmas time,” Nash said.

Solo auditions will be held Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. at the chapel at 1000 W. Utah Ave.

Nash trains the orchestra while the chorus is conducted by Pamela Dale. Pianist for the production is Valori Layton.

“We are looking for new talent and this is an opportunity to participate in Handel’s Messiah,” Dale said. “It is challenging and rewarding both musically and spiritually. No matter your faith, this event is certain to inspire.”

 

Mark Watson

Sports Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Mark Watson
Sports Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin

