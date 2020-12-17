Remembering the Broadway Hotel

Hotel turned apartments, the Broadway Hotel dominated New Town architecture for years ♦

The Broadway Hotel, built in 1909 and located at 145 North Broadway Avenue in the heart of Tooele City’s New Town, will be remembered because of the many individuals who passed through its doors.

A fire that occurred early morning on July 5 sealed the hotel’s fate when firefighters later said the damage was extensive.

Although police and firefighters aren’t sure how the fire began, they think it may have started in the upstairs floor of the landmark building.

Originally, because of the damage, demolition was set for Nov 30, but dead powerlines still connected to the hotel had to be removed prior to demolition.

Rocky Mountain Power removed the power lines and demolition began soon after.

Demolition of the historic hotel started akst week and was completed on Monday. Only a pile of rubbish remains where the hotel used to stand on the corner of Date and Broadway streets.

Individuals who have been affiliated with the hotel in one way or another have differing opinions about the hotel’s ultimate fate.

“We are upset about this,” said Dan Brett, one of the owners of the hotel said previously. “We wanted to preserve the building as historical art and make it into apartments. The fire kind of forced our hand. We knew we had to tear it down. Too much of the structure was damaged and we are disappointed, because we went to a lot of work and had good people establishing the building on the historic register. It was going to be really cool for the city to see the building recognized. The fire was just unfortunate.”

Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn said that she is looking forward to the new apartments that the owners plan to build on the demolition site.

“It is unfortunate that because of the fire, the hotel will need to be torn down,” said Tooele City Mayor, Debbie Winn. “It sustained too much damage to be able to be restored. Although I would have loved to have seen the building back to its original condition. I am looking forward to having the owners of the property construct a new beautiful building that will provide housing to our community.”

“I have been watching them tear it down,” said Ruben Trujillo who helped remodel the hotel in the 1970’s. “I have so many memories there. I love it and the thing is I know they could have fixed it. I know they could have got it going again but it is what it is, huh?”

Although the hotel is torn down, Trujillo’s memories of working in the hotel are still alive.

“I used to work there with Chuck Saling,” he said, speaking of the owner of the building in the 70’s. “I remember hauling sheetrock up there by the sheet up three flights of stairs with Carl Perkins. We did that for days! Chuck did the tile and we did the sheetrock. There was so much we did up there.”

“I think them tearing down the building is a move forward,” said Chuck Saling, previous owner who now lives in Saint George.

Saling remembers owning and remodeling the hotel with Trujillo.

“You know, I taught school there in Tooele from ’66 to ’71,” he said.

“It was probably about 1970 when I bought the hotel,” Saling said. “I was a contractor and remodeled it. I bought it to have something to do, because all school teachers have to work. I was good friends with the banker at KeyBank, which at that time I think was Commercial Security. Anyway I remodeled three other buildings and I took him over there and he said, ‘Hey, I’ll loan you the money to do this.’ So, I bought it and remodeled it, all 21 units with new plumbing, new tile, and everything. I rented them out furnished and unfurnished. They were all two and three bedrooms except for a few on the bottom floor. I rented them out for two or three hundred dollars depending on how many bedrooms and how big.”

Dorthy Manausakis has owned Hometown Bakery and Grocery next to the hotel with her husband for 43 years.

“A lot of our customers came from the hotel back in the day,” she said. “Seeing that they couldn’t do anything with it, I’m glad they have torn it down. It was an eyesore and it was kinda too scary to think about if people walked by it and something fell. It was time for it to go I guess. It would be nice to get some new stuff here on Broadway.”

Manausakis remembers playing in the hotel with her friends when she was young.

“When we were kids, we used to have friends down there at the hotel and we used to go down and play with them,” she said. “It was a neat thing, because we thought it was a hotel where you couldn’t go in unless you lived there. It’s been on fire two or three times and it’s been there forever since I was a young girl.”

Francis Arbon, of Tooele, remembers getting her hair cut in a salon on the first floor of the old hotel building when she was in high school.

“It’s a bit sad to see that landmark be torn down,” said Brook Beebe when the hotel demolition was mentioned on Facebook.

Tony Graf, from the Tooele City Council shared some history about the hotel after the fire.

According to state archives and Graf, the hotel was built in 1909 and was called, “Hotel Tooele”.

“It had a bank on the first floor called the “Salt Lake Security and Trust Company,” Graf said.

“The Salt Lake Herald newspaper reported on June 13, 1909; ‘Tooele people take pride in the new hotel which is being constructed on the corner of Date Street and Broadway Avenue,’” wrote Graf.

This article included a rendering of Hotel Tooele that is a bit different than what was built, he said.

The Salt Lake Herald reported on Oct. 16, 1909 that Hotel Tooele opened and cost $50,000 to build. It was built by the Tooele Building Association.

Capitalized in January 1909 with $35,000 in stock, the officers of the association were; president Archibald Bevan, vice president William S. Marks, Treasurer E.M. Orme and directors Peter Clegg and E.C. Green., according to the Salt Lake Herald.

“It was built by Tooele Building Association and was regarded as the best hotel outside of Salt Lake and had all the modern appliances,” Graf said. “On the night of the opening, there was a dance held at Hotel Tooele where ‘about three hundred persons, and most of these were amazed to see the changes which has been wrought in the short space of six months.’”

The hotel and Tooele’s New Town date back to 1908 when the Anaconda Corporation decided to build a copper smelter on the east side of Tooele. That triggered a building boom for housing and services for the workers, according to a history of New Town by Orrin P. Miller.

New Town was primarily inhabited by people of European descent from Italy, Greece, and Yugoslavia, according to Miller’s history.

Broadway Street became New Town’s Main Street with saloons, rooming houses, a bakery, a butcher, a furniture store and other shops — and a hotel.

“Though it may have been an old rundown building, it had a history that deserves to be remembered,” Graf said.