Remote-learning may replace snow days for schools

New guidelines may end make-up days ♦

While school closures for snow are uncommon in the Tooele County School District, the pandemic and technology may spell an end to the practice of closing school for inclement weather or other emergencies.

The Tooele County School District Board of Directors discussed changes in the school district’s guidelines for the emergency closure of schools during their Nov. 9 board meeting.

The proposed new guidelines were posted on the school district’s website for public comment and no comments were received. The guidelines were introduced at the September school board meeting. The district administration was now seeking input on the guidelines from the school board, according to Tooele County School District Assistant Superintendent Mark Ernst.

The new guidelines take advantage of an option approved by the Utah State Board of Education that allows schools to pivot to remote-learning on snow days.

By pivoting to remote-learning the continuity of learning carries on at home and the snow days are required to be made up later in the year.

Make-up days are poorly attended and can interfere with family vacation plans. Snow days, or emergency closures themselves can create hardships including complications for parents’ work schedules and daycare or child supervision arrangements, according to the new guidelines.

Pivoting to remote -learning won’t change how the district changes the way they evaluate weather and road conditions, the process for making a decision about emergency closures, or the procedure for announcing closures.

Pivoting allows for learning to continue as made possible by the groundwork laid during the pandemic. During the pandemic school district staff has become accustomed to pivoting to remote learning. Most students are now equipped with computing devices and elementary schools have created systems for providing students with advance notice of weekly learning expectations so they can work independently with the support of a parent or guardian at home via Google Classroom at the elementary level or Canvas for secondary schools, according to the guidelines.

Teachers may work from home on remote-learning days and will be available via email and connect with students through Canvas and Zoom or Google Meet.

Extracurricular activities, sporting events and practices, after school tutoring and theatrical rehearsals and performances will be canceled unless road conditions improve enough to be able to safely hold the activity.

School Board President Melissa Rich expressed concern that the guidelines need to address preparation for pivoting to remote-learning.

“My children have devices, but they don’t necessarily bring them home everyday,” she said.

While the language of the procedures may need some tweaking, School Board vice president Camille Knudson clarified that the board supports moving forward with online learning for emergency closure days.

The guidelines were on the board meeting agenda as a discussion/information item, so the school board did not take a formal vote on the new guidelines during the meeting.