The Tooele County Arts Guild held their annual “Ren Faire” event over the weekend featuring over 30 performers and entertainers, vendors, food, and guest appearances.

The event took place on Friday, Sept. 29 and Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Benson Grist Mill.

The faire featured an old-time, Renaissance feel with aerialists, dancers, an exotic bird show, a fire show, and magic shows, along with mermaids, pirate ships, sword fighting, cannon demonstrations, and the costumes to prove it.

The event was well-liked with over 2,000 members of the community in attendance.

“Another Ren Faire has successfully come and gone,” Katrina Flores, event coordinator said. “The weekend was filled with so much splendor it’s hard to believe it all happened in just two days. The community really turned up for this event and we saw many smiles over the weekend. There did not appear to be a single dull moment during the faire as everyone was surrounded by interactive entertainment and spectacular sights from kings and queens, to knights and fairies. We want to thank the community for their amazing support, the Benson Grist Mill and its staff for hosting our event once again, and our team of volunteers who worked the event.”