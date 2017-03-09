Renowned Russian pianist to perform Monday in Tooele

Music critics heap praises on classical pianist Kirill Gliadkovsky after they hear him in solo concerts or with an orchestra.

“The intensity and a nicely honed musicality left the audience stunned,” wrote Josef Woodard of the Los Angeles Times.

“Several words describe the essence of Gliadkovsky’s unique style: graceful, nimble, energetic, fierce, serious, confident and authentic,” wrote Jennifer Cho Salaff of the Inland Times.

Gliadkovsky will play at Tooele High School on Monday at 7 p.m., presented by the Tooele City Arts Council.

“I have not been to Tooele yet, but look forward to it,” Gliadkovsky wrote in an email. “I have been to Salt Lake, of course, many times.”

Gliadkovsky currently is director of keyboard studies at Saddleback College located in Mission Viejo, Orange County, California. Prior to that, he was a professor of piano at Southern Utah University in Cedar City from 2007 to 2011.

“SUU was a great experience. I loved the area because of great arts and gorgeous nature,” Gliadkovsky wrote in the email. “I was able to bring up the numbers of SUU piano majors by two to threefold during my tenure. I also wrote the curriculum for the current piano program they are still using, adding many new courses, based on leading schools of music in the country.”

He added, “A person must love music so much to become a good pianist, and have real determination to practice many hours a day, even if others are playing outside, or going out or watching TV. You have to be a hermit of sorts.”

The classical pianist started to practice piano at age 5, and made his first public appearance at age 6.

He has toured extensively on three continents, performing piano and organ recitals and as a soloist with orchestras in various cities in Russia, including Moscow’s prestigious Bolshoi, Maliy and Rachmaninoff halls, according to his biography.

His popularity is also fast growing being featured in numerous live TV and radio broadcasts and programs on such networks as NPR, CBS, PBS, CBC and others.

Gliadkovsky was born in Moscow and attended the Tchaikovsky Conservatory. He also earned both his Master’s and Doctor of Musical Arts degrees at the University of Southern California. He was on the piano faculty of Southern California from January 2000 to May 2006. He has toured extensively throughout the United States

“If you want to checkout my online performances, just type my name in YouTube,” he wrote. A short clip is also featured on the Tooele City website.

Tickets are available at City Hall for a donation of one can of food per ticket. For more information contact Holly Tippetts at HollyT@TooeleCity.org or call 435-843-2141.

The Tooele City Arts Council’s mission statement is to actively promote, advance and preserve the arts in Tooele City.

Tooele High School is located at 301 W. Vine Street in Tooele City.