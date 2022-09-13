Reopening of Deseret Peak BMX park nears one year mark

A year ago the park stood vacant resembling an empty lot, with clay that kicked up what could be described as moon dust. After some TLC, the bmx track now draws riders from across the state.

Danie Radford and her husband Kevin both operate the newly renovated and reopened Deseret Peak BMX park. After being shuttered for four years, the Radford’s took over the 1,130-foot track and gave it a complete makeover.

“Holy smokes, it was a lot,” Danie Radford said. “When we took it over the weeds were above our heads on the entirety of the track surface along with all of the infield.”

In addition to remediating the dirt and adding a 3,000-linear-feet sprinkler system, the Radfords used donated gravel to grade the track and prevent water from pooling due to rain or the sprinkler system.

After starting the project in mid-August, running through the end of April, the BMX track officially opened on June 6 and Danie said the interest in riding has grown ever since.

“I was really worried (about interest) because that was one of the reasons we think the track was down before,” Danie said. “The growth in the county is incredible and the amount of children is incredible.”

With the growth, the track has seen a steady increase in ridership and it is estimated that 60% of the new riders are from Tooele County.

“It’s not in leaps in bounds, but we started with like 18 riders and now we’re almost at 30 riders every Monday,” Danie said.

In addition to acknowledging local growth, the Radfords made it a point to support local businesses by hiring companies either close to, or directly in, Tooele County.

“We made it a priority to support the community that will support us,” Danie said.

Each Monday, Deseret Peak BMX holds a beginners league to help riders of all ages improve their riding skills. Danie noted that there is no age limit for any of the leagues, riders are just delegated based on skill level.

“There is no age limit in BMX and it’s not just a kids sport — we have people in their 70s who race,” she said.

The requirements to participate are simple, riders need to wear close-toed shoes, long pants and long-sleeve shirts in addition to a helmet. Interested parties are

With league riding coming to an end in the coming weeks, the Radfords are going to be hosting two final events before closing the track down for the offseason.

On Oct. 8, riders will participate in a puffy coat race. During this event, riders are encouraged to wear puffy coats during the race and are asked to donate them afterward. Donated coats and any non-perishable food items will go toward the Tooele County Human Services and Tooele County Resource Center.

The track will hold its last event on Oct. 31 when it hosts a Halloween race at the BMX park. In addition to racing, the event will also feature a costume contest and a trunk or treat event. Danie encourages the public to attend either event to view the park before the end of BMX season.

More information on membership and a schedule of events, visit www.usabmx.com/tracks/1518.