The east side of England Acres Park has been delayed opening until later this month with some of the amenities delayed until next season as a result of delays in shipping and upcoming weather restrictions. Remainder of the park still open.

The east side of the park, or “phase two,” as Tooele City Parks and Recreation staff are calling it, includes a pavilion, dog park, walking trail, new playground with ADA accessibility, a grass area, picnic tables, and parking.

Construction on phase two began in Oct. 2021 beginning with construction of the parking area and pavilion.

Work on the park is being completed by Black and McDonald, a Salt Lake City-based contracting company. In its entirety, phase two will cost the city $3 million, funded by park impact funds.

Currently, crews are working on the asphalt on the trail and parks and recreation staff are waiting for fencing, benches, and picnic tables to go inside the already constructed pavilion. They are also waiting for light poles for the one-mile walking trail that goes from the park to the intersection of Smelter and Droubay Roads.

“It’s all shipping and manufacturing delays that have held up this stuff,” Darwin Cook, Tooele City Parks and Recreation director said. “We are waiting for variables we cannot control.”

Much of the east side of the park including the trail, pavilion, and playground will be open later this month if shipping goes according to plan and if crews aren’t there working. The new turf area will be open this week, but people should avoid using it as much as possible to help set the grass.

As far as the lighting for the trail goes, it probably won’t be installed until next spring, Darwin said. The opening of the dog park may also be delayed until next spring as well.

When everything is complete, the pavilion will be able to be rented for families or parties to use. It will also include an all-gender bathroom. The completed dog park will be the first in Tooele City.

Phase one of England Acres Park was completed 16 years ago and included the westside pavilion, trail that borders the park, a soccer field, and a playground.