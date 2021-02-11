School board looks at new policy on reporting student conduct ♦

The Tooele County School Board held the first reading of a new policy titled “Reporting of Student Prohibited Acts” during their Feb. 10 meeting at the Tooele County School District office.

The policy was written to comply with recent changes in state code by the state Legislature. It follows a model policy developed by the Utah State Board of Education.

The school board advanced the policy to a second reading during their Feb. 10 meeting to allow for more review and comment before the policy is adopted.

The policy requires that all school employees immediately report to the school principal or superintendent any reasonable belief that a student participating in student government or extracurricular activities, either in the classroom, on school property, or during a school-sponsored activity used foul, abusive, or profane language; illicitly used, possessed, or distributed a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, a tobacco product, an e-cigarette product, or an alcoholic beverage; hazed, demeaned, or engaged in assaultive behavior — whether consensual or not, including behavior that involved physical violence, restraint, improper touching, or inappropriate of body parts not normally exposed in public settings; forced ingestion of any substance, or any act that would constitute a crime against a person or public order under state law.

Principals who receive a report of such activity are required to submit a report of the alleged incident and action taken in response to the incident to the superintendent, or the superintendent’s designee, within 10 days after receiving the report of the activity.

If the violation involves illegal drugs or counterfeit substances or drug paraphernalia, the administrator may also report the information to law enforcement agencies or officials, if that is permitted under Utah Code. The identity of the school administrator who reported the prohibited act shall not be disclosed to the student or the parent or legal guardian.

In accordance with state code, a school employee in good faith reports student use or possession of illegal drugs or alcohol, counterfeit substances, or any associated paraphernalia at a school district location in accordance with these provisions is immune from any civil or criminal liability resulting from that action.

Failure of a person holding a professional certificate — which could mean teachers and building or district administrators — to report these prohibited acts as required under this policy constitutes an unprofessional practice, according to state code.

The complete text of the proposed policy, Reporting of Student Prohibited Acts, can be found on the school district’s website at tooeleschools.org, under Board of Education and then Boards Docs /Policy.