Republicans held caucus meetings last week

Democrats to meet on March 22 ♦

Tooele County Republicans met in precinct caucus meetings on Tuesday, March 8, at 7 p.m.

Precincts are small geographical areas consisting of all registered voters in a neighborhood. Voters registered as affiliated with the Republican Party meet in by precinct groups every two years to elect precinct officers — a chairman and vice chairman.

They also elect delegates to represent their precinct to the county and state party conventions.

At the county and state party conventions the delegates vote on candidates to represent the party for multi-county and statewide partisan elected positions. During an organizing convention, the delegates elect county and state party leadership.

Each precinct elects at least one delegate to each convention. Additional delegates may be elected based on the relative “Republican strength” as determined by the number of voters in the precinct that vote Republican.

Local Republicans are still collecting information from their March 8 caucus meetings.

“Our turnout was great,” said Holley Crowley-Rabanne, Tooele County Republican Party chairperson. “Of course we could and would always love to do better.”

Caucus meetings are an essential part of the representative form of government, according to Rabanne.

“I think caucus is very important for many reasons,” she said. “One being that neighbors get a chance to share ideas, elect a representative, and get involved on the local level. Two, it gives a candidate that may not have a big financial backing to make their case to a smaller group of interested delegates and earn their trust and vote to get them to the primary.

“For our Republic it is choosing our representation at the very closest level to our citizens. As you know, how we vote locally has far more impact on our lives than how we vote in federal elections.”

Rabanne said she is working to get Republican candidates to meet the Republican delegates.

“As party chair I am making every opportunity I can to get our delegates in front of each candidate to question, learn, and share their info with their neighbors,” Rabanne said. “ I’m proud of those currently serving and those starting their campaigns for the first time. Our party leadership team is working very hard to have a successful primary and general election.”

The Utah Democratic Party, including Tooele County, will hold caucus meetings on Tuesday, March 22.