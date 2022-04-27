Republicans pick candidates in back to back conventions

County convention Thursday, state convention Saturday ♦

Tooele County Republican delegates met on Thursday evening in the Tooele High School gym while state Republican delegates met on Saturday at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy to select the party’s candidates for county and state eoffices.

The Tooele County Republican convention delegates turned down 12-year Republican legislative veteran Rep. Doug Sagers’ bid for another two year term during their convention at the Tooele High School gym on Thursday, April 21.

The candidates selected Tim Jimenez as their candidate for House District 28 with a vote of 78% for Jimenez and 22% for Sagers. Sagers has represented Tooele in the state Legislature since he was first elected in 2010.

Jimenez thanked Sagers for running a positive campaign.

“He is a kind and gracious man and was a great representative for Tooele County,” Jimenez said. “I am grateful for the support of the County delegates and hope to serve Tooele County well at the Utah House of Representatives.”

No other candidates from other parties filed for the House District 28 seat, so Jimenez’s selection by the Republican delegates essentially propels him into the seat.

Former Tooele County Republican Party Chairman Erik Gumbrecht described the loss of Sagers and Jimenez’ victory as a “bittersweet moment.”

“One of my good friends, Doug Sagers, will be finishing his service as our Utah House representative this year,” Gumbrecht said. “He has done a fantastic job, and I loved that I got to work with him on a couple bills which was a great experience. He’s always been receptive and genuine in his concern for our residents. Also, my good friend, Timothy Jimenez, will serve as our new representative. Tim is highly principled, well spoken, and sharp. I’ve spent a lot of time with him personally and professionally — I managed his US Senate campaign — and I’m excited to see what he will accomplish.”

In the only other contested local Republican race the county Republican delegates sent Whitney Cook and Erik Stromberg to a primary run-off for the County Council District 5 seat.

With a 15-14 vote, Cook held the lead, but not with a large enough margin to avoid a primary.

The primary election will be held June 28. The winner will face Libertarian candidate Sarah Patino in the Nov. 8 General Election.

The county delegates heard from other state and legislative candidates during their convention.

Tooele County Republican Party chairperson Holly Crowley-Rabanne said she was pleased with the turnout for the party’s convention. The attendance included 93 of the county’s 97 delegates, along with newly elected members of the party’s central committee.

Republican candidates for state legislative races that cross county boundaries, which include both state Senate seats that represent Tooele County and House District 29, were determined at the state convention on Saturday, April 23.

Sen. Scott Sandall, of Tremonton, held on to his Senate seat out-polling challenger Camille Knudson, a Tooele County School Board member, 71% to 29%. Sandall has no general election opponent.

Sen. Daniel Thatcher narrowly avoided a primary election. Thatcher faced three opponents in the convention.

The final vote was Thatcher 62% and former Tooele City Council member Brad Pratt 38%. With 60% of the vote needed to proceed directly to the general election without a primary, Pratt was one vote short of a primary runoff election. Thatcher also has no general election opponent.

In the House District 29 race, which includes parts of Box Elder, Cache and Tooele counties, Bridger Bolinder, of Grantsville, pulled down 89% of the delegate’s votes to state school board member Mark Huntsman’s 11%. However Huntsman and Bolinder will still face off in the primary election because Huntsman, of Fillmore, collected enough signatures to be on the primary ballot.

The winner of the primary will face Democrat Chris Dyer, Stansbury Park and United Utah Party member Kirk Pearson, Lake Point, in the general election.