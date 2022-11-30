Request for holiday information

Holiday Bulletin Board

Non-profit organizations, churches, government, school, community and civic groups that have Christmas or other holiday events such as plays, pageants, breakfasts, concerts, special church programs, or any other holiday activity that you want the public to know about please send your information to tbp@tooeletranscript.com for inclusion in our holiday bulletin board.

Please keep your information to 80 words or less. Include the essentials; a brief description of what is going on, the date, time and place and contact information — email address or phone number — for additional information or registration, if required.

Holiday photos

Do you have an outstanding holiday display at your home or business? Or maybe your neighbor with lots of lights, music and/or other unique things? Help us share these things; email us a photo at tbp@tooeletranscript.com.

If you’re taking the photo on your phone, be sure to send it in the original or large format. Include your name, daytime contact information, address and a description or brief explanation of your display. We can’t guarantee every photo will be printed, but we want to share what our community is doing for the holidays.