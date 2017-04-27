Researchers look to tweak TEAD water plume model

New test wells will be drilled to see if natural factors are helping to eliminate industrial contaminants in aquifer ♦

Researchers are looking to tweak the model used to predict the spread of groundwater contamination from Tooele Army Depot, according to the review board overseeing restoration efforts during its meeting Wednesday morning.

When comparing the prediction model to the observed plume, the depot’s Restoration Advisory Board and Technical Review Committee found it overestimated the spread of the plume and the concentrations of the primary contaminant trichloroethylene, or TCE.

The current model doesn’t consider a local zone of low permeability or natural degradation of TCE in the aquifer below the depot over time, according to Jon Fenske of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Groundwater contamination at the depot is the result of dumping into an unlined industrial waste lagoon, according to the EPA. Initial EPA reports from 1990 pegged the amount of groundwater contaminated in the plume at 37 billion gallons.

TCE, which is primarily used in solvents, adhesives and paint remover, is a carcinogen and can cause birth defects in high concentrations.

Two factors that may be affecting the spread of contaminants, which stretch about two miles beyond origin sites within the depot, include abiotic and biotic factors.

A study by Toni Mehraban of Parsons Corporation found conditions to support bacteria capable of breaking down TCE, including oxygen and methane, a food source. Mehraban said the aerobic bacteria metabolize the TCE at the same time it consumes the methane.

Degradation of TCE from magnetite found in soils at Tooele Army Depot may also be affecting the spread and concentration of the contaminant in the plume. The reaction degrades TCE without byproducts like vinyl chloride, which have not been detected in the groundwater at the depot.

To better determine if bacteria or magnetite are affecting the plume, five new monitoring wells will be installed in June as part of a microcosm study to look for more evidence of biotic or abiotic factors. The study will last 18 months and determine if natural degradation is occurring and at what rate, so it can be applied to the prediction model.

During Wednesday’s meeting, the review board also received an update on the demolition of a groundwater treatment system. The system was constructed in the early 1990s to pump and treat contaminated water, then return the purified water back into the aquifer using injection wells.

The groundwater treatment system was designed to contain and treat the original plume caused by the wastewater lagoon, but was not affecting other plumes within the depot. Following completion of its mission, the treatment system was decontaminated and torn down.

The extraction and injection wells were capped and abandoned, while 138,200 gallons of water from the main extraction pipeline were treated before it was decommissioned.

A majority of the machinery from the plant was salvaged and 416,200 pounds in steel scrap were recycled. A total of 143 power poles were salvaged, as well as 123,000 linear feet of high voltage wire and other components of the installation.