Residential bulk waste pickup Tooele City

City adds extra bulky waste day for the month of May ♦

During the month of May, Tooele City residents get not one, but two bulk waste pickup days.

Tooele City provides bulk waste pickup once a month year-round for items that do not fit in a garbage can.

This service is provided to Tooele City residents at no cost. The bulk pickup day is based on regular garbage pickup days.

In order for bulk waste to be picked up, it has to be bagged, bundled, or boxed and the items cannot weigh more than 75 pounds. Boxes must be 30 gallons or smaller.

Items must be out on the resident’s curb by 7 a.m. on the day of waste pickup.

Bulk waste will not pick up anything that is more labeled “free” “please take” or “giving away.” They will also not take anything that is leaning against a mailbox or fences.

Bulk waste pickup will pick up old appliances with freon removed. These items must have a sticker or tag indicating that the freon has been removed.

Old carpet, mattresses, couches, and furniture are also on the list of bulk waste items that will be accepted.

Branches, limbs, and shrubbery will also be accepted.

Generally, anything you can get inside your regular garbage container should go in there. If residents trim their trees or clean out their gardens and occasionally have too much yard waste for the regular can, it can be picked up on bulky waste day.

Limbs smaller than 4 inches in diameter must be bagged, bundled or boxed. Loose piles of yard trimmings and limbs won’t be picked up. Remember, these bundles must be less than 5 feet and weigh less than 75 pounds. Tooele residents do not need to call ACE Disposal to schedule a bulk waste pick-up, but if they believe they were missed after your bulk waste pick up day, then they can call ACE Disposal at 435-882-7009 to let them know.

Grass clippings are not to be put out for bulky waste collection.

Hazardous waste will not be accepted or picked up, according to Tooele City.

Hazardous waste items can be discarded on hazardous waste pickup day, which has been postponed. For more information about hazardous waste day, residents can visit tooelehealthy.org

For more information about when bulk pickups will be, residents can visit tooelecity.org.