Residents registering for recycling

But city program won’t begin unless another 1,500 citizens sign up ♦

Tooele City’s mayor says more than 500 residents have signed up so far for the city’s proposed recycling program.

Mayor Patrick Dunlavy announced the curbside recycling program in the city’s September newsletter. According to the newsletter, Tooele City is currently negotiating a recycling contract with Ace Recycling & Disposal.

At least 20 percent of Tooele City utility account holders, or approximately 2,000 households, must sign up in order for the program to go forward, said Shilo Baker, assistant to the city’s redevelopment agency.

Depending on how many people participate, the recycling program will cost $4.75-$6 per can per month. That means for residents with two garbage cans, it may become more cost-effective to replace their second garbage can with a recycling can. A second garbage can costs $5.50 per month, Baker said.

However, a policy set by Ace Recycling & Disposal, Tooele City’s garbage collector, states anyone who opted for a second garbage can must keep the can for four months before they’re allowed to cancel it, said Belen Brooks of Tooele City Finance Department.

Therefore, only people who have had their second garbage can for a minimum of four months may choose to replace it with a recycling can.

To sign up for the recycling program, people can return a form enclosed in their September water bill to Tooele City Hall or visit tooelecity.org. City Hall is located at 90 N. Main Street.

The opt-in deadline is Oct. 31, and those who sign up will be under a one-year commitment for recycling. Curbside service is expected to begin Jan. 2, 2017 for everyone who signs up this fall. Ace will collect the recycling cans every other week on the same day as garbage pickup, according to the city’s September newsletter.

“After the opt-in period ends and service begins, citizens will only be allowed to opt-in or opt-out on an annual basis between January 1st and January 31st of each year,” the newsletter reads.

Through the program, citizens may recycle plastics, metals, paper products, and cardboard. Each item should be empty but need not be rinsed, cleaned or sorted.

Since the city council decided to support a recycling program with a minimum 20 percent participation on Aug. 3, Dunlavy said he has received numerous thank-you emails.

“I just responded to a lady today who was excited about it,” he told the Transcript Bulletin on Monday.

Prior to pursuing a curbside recycling program, the mayor and city council members tested citizens’ interest in recycling by putting out a recycling bin in a gravel lot east of Tooele City Hall. Although people filled up the bin regularly, Dunlavy — with support from the city council — ultimately decided to get rid of it last month because of its cost and some abuse of the bin.

The city had paid Ace Recycling & Disposal approximately $3,000 each month since June to place and empty the bin, according to Dunlavy.

“My main reason for my initial hesitation [to pursue curbside recycling] was because of the market for it and cities having issues where initially they had a rebate and now they have to pay through the nose for recycling,” Dunlavy said. “I just thought we should wait and watch the market a little longer.”

But as he began to collect more information about curbside and received more input from citizens who wanted it, Dunlavy had a change of heart.

“I realized if people really want to do it and they pay for it, there’s really no reason not to do it,” he said. “I don’t have to lay people off or preclude buying a police car, for example.”