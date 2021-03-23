Residents will soon have an opportunity to test the post-coronavirus world

Local businesses make plans for end of mask mandate ♦

By the stroke of a pen, Gov. Spencer Cox will sign HB 294, a recently passed bill, limiting his executive powers and ending the state mask mandate next month.

In a statement Cox’s office released, he noted the mask regulations “will continue after April 10 in schools and for large gatherings.”

The same goes for Tooele’s hospital, which works in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Additionally, the statement affirmed “every individual can choose to wear a mask” and businesses can still require masks.

With the mandate set to expire on April 10, several local businesses are weighing their options on whether or not to follow suit.

Retail outlets and chain grocery stores, such as Walmart and Macey’s, plan to continue some form of mask policies for customers shopping inside their establishments.

Soelberg’s Market grocery stores, both in Grantsville and Stansbury Park, do not require shoppers to wear masks.

However, employees are required to wear them and management strongly recommends customers to do the same. Owner Carol Jefferies says this is to avoid any confrontation, but would like patrons to help “protect employees and themselves.”

Jefferies plans to continue this policy at both Soelberg’s locations, even after the April 10 statewide ordinance expiration.

However, not every local business plans to leave their mask policy in place.

Spiro Makris, owner of Jim’s Family Restaurant, says he will stop requiring customers to wear masks. “I have been following all state mandates and, as the CDC and the state of Utah feels it’s safe to make that choice, then I’m okay with that,” he said.

Makris believes masks do help prevent the spread of airborne viruses, such as COVID-19 and the flu. Going forward he added, “During our winter months, I may be wearing a mask.”

Although Jim’s Family Restaurant is lifting its policy regarding masks, Makris still supports people who wish to continue wearing them and should not “be shunned upon.”

“That’s their choice and there should be nobody that feels embarrassed by that,” he said.

He has also encouraged his employees to do the same, if they’d feel more comfortable.

Despite the state’s decision to let the mandate expire, Tooele’s health department still advises residents to continue wearing masks.

Amy Bate, the department’s public information officer, says there’s potential for a resurgence in cases resulting from the bill’s passage.

“We know that wearing a mask does cut down on the transferring of COVID-19 between people,” Bate said.

As recently reported in the Transcript Bulletin, the county is trending downward in it’s rate of transmission, though Bate and the health department advises people to not let their guard completely down.

In addition to physical distancing and frequently hand sanitizing practices, it is advised that people get vaccinated to prevent the need for facial coverings in the future.

“This virus is very much able to spread and we would hope everyone would get the vaccine to protect themselves,” Bate said.

In an attempt to address this very issue, the state will open vaccination eligibility up to all Utahns age 16 and older.

“Everyone who is able to, should get vaccinated,” Bate again stressed. “If as many people as possible get vaccinated, that’s how we all will be able to return to normal.”

At the end of the day, the decision on whether to wear masks or not will rest on the shoulders of residents. In the event merchants do retain their policies, the department asks everyone to “comply and be considerate.”

To follow the progress Tooele County is making in fighting the spread of the coronavirus, visit tooelehealth.org and click the “Coronavirus/COVID-19” tab.

Those who wish to schedule a vaccination appointment can do so via the site’s “COVID-19 Appointments” tab.