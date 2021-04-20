Resilient seniors challenged by COVID-19 restrictions

High vaccine rate brings lower hospitalization and isolation for seniors ♦

Tooele County’s Aging Services provides an array of services for seniors challenged by pandemic changes.

Although many older adults are suffering from isolation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tooele County health officials said seniors are resilient and will be okay.

“Older adults have had to deal with disproportionately greater effects caused by the pandemic,” said Jamie Zwerin, Tooele County Health Department’s Aging Services director. “Many of the older adults in our community have had to deal with feelings of loneliness due to isolation.”

Although many older adults are experiencing feelings of isolation, most are able to cope.

“We have heard reports that not all seniors are feeling lonely during the pandemic,” said Zwerin. “Older adults have experienced several stressful situations in other times of their life and have learned to be resilient when facing difficult times. One consistent opinion from the older adults is the excitement for activities starting in the community because of lower cases of COVID in our community.”

Older adults who still live at home have been keeping themselves engaged by participating in social events via Zoom or other virtual formats.

Older adults residing in care facilities have been keeping their optimistic attitudes, according to Zwerin.

“Older adults in care facilities are relieved to see family and friends coming to the different facilities, as well as being able to participate in activities outside of their rooms,” she said. “Many of the residents are cautiously optimistic that the facilities will be able to resume the same activities that occurred before COVID-19. The residents have expressed gratitude for the staff at the facilities that have worked long hours to take care of them and keep them safe during this time.”

Older adults believe that if they are vaccinated and continue to practice safety measures like wearing masks, they will be able to start engaging in community events and social gatherings soon.

According to Zwerin, 68% of those aged 60 to 69, 84% of those aged 70 to 79, and 88% of those aged 80 and older have been vaccinated in Tooele County.

“With more people receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, we are seeing a dramatic decrease in older adults being hospitalized then even three months ago,” said Zwerin.

Older adults who are feeling isolated should know that there is hope.

“My thoughts for older adults that are feeling lonely or scared at this time that there is hope and there are resources,” said Zwerin.

“I want to tell older adults that I am inspired by their resiliency during the pandemic and determination to fight through this difficult time,” Zwerin continued.

Individuals should check in on their elderly family members and friends.

“Please reach out to your family and friends for support and this may look different through virtual programs or front porch visits,” Zwerin advised family members and friends of older adults. “The most important aspect to remember is that there is help and people are willing to provide support.”

Some resources for older adults recommended by Zwerin include: for feeling overwhelmed with feelings of loneliness or depression, they can call the Utah Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255, for COVID-19 support groups focused on grief support and recovery support groups call 801-585-9522 or call 385-386-2289 for the COVID-19 Utah Strong Recovery Project that includes emotional support, crisis counseling, coping strategies, mental health education, and referrals for assistance.

Tooele County senior centers are starting to provide in center activities as well as providing virtual programs, for more information call 435-843-4110.

Meals On Wheels, provided by Tooele County Aging Services, offers pick-up meals at senior centers, caregiver support programs, and other resources to help older adults. For more information call 435-277-2420.