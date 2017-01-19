Resource center looking for help counting area homeless

Annual point-in-time homeless count slated for next week ♦

Valley Behavioral Health’s Tooele Resource Center is looking for help counting Tooele County’s homeless people.

The annual point-in-time count will take place over a three-day period on Jan. 26, 27 and 28.

The Tooele Resource Center needs around 50 people to help with the count, according to Ivette Trujillo, Tooele Resource Center team leader.

During the point-in-time count period, volunteers in groups, will visit areas likely to be inhabited by homeless people to conduct surveys with individuals experiencing street homelessness, according to Trujillo.

Homeless people, according to Department of Housing and Urban Development guidelines, include people sleeping in a sheltered facility and those sleeping in places not fit for human habitation, including out-of-doors, in vehicles, campers or trailers without utilities, and in abandoned buildings.

Most of the volunteers will conduct the survey. A few volunteers will help at count headquarters. Count headquarters will be at the Tooele Resource Center/Food Bank at 38 S. Main Street in Tooele City.

Participation in the annual count is required to receive state and federal funds to help with homeless assistance.

HUD requires that the count cover the same night in January statewide. For 2017 that night will be Thursday, Jan. 26.

Volunteers, in groups of two to four, will be sent to areas where homeless people are likely to be found from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. on the mornings of Jan. 26, 27 and 28.

They will ask people they find where they spent the night on Jan. 26 and encourage them to answer questions for a survey of people experiencing homelessness.

Training for volunteers will be held on Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Tooele Resource Center.

Snacks, hot drinks and water will be provided for the volunteers during the county, according to Trujillo.

People who want to volunteer to help with the count can contact Trujillo by email at ivette@valleycares.com.