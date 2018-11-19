Retail experts expect Black Friday to remain busiest shopping day

Local year end shopping jumped by 13.3 percent in 2017 ♦

While the start of the holiday shopping season has expanded over the years, retail consultants expect Black Friday will retain its crown as the busiest holiday shopping day. This is true despite competition from pre-Black Friday sales, Thanksgiving Day shopping, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday.

“Our historical analysis indicates that Black Friday is again and has been the biggest shopper traffic day of the year, and each Saturday in December gets progressively busier as you approach Christmas Day,” said Brian Field, senior director of retail consulting practice at ShopperTrak.

“The Thanksgiving Day weekend — including Black Friday as the busiest day, and the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 24 as the fifth busiest day — will be a crucial span of days for retailers as they approach the holiday season,” Field said.

ShopperTrak Analytics is a national firm that advises retail businesses and shopping centers.

The National Retail Federation is also expecting a busy Black Friday. A total of 71 percent of consumers surveyed for the NRF said they will shop on Black Friday. Small Business Saturday will attract 41 percent of consumers surveyed, with 78 percent of those said they will shop on the Saturday after Thanksgiving specifically to support local small businesses.

Cyber Monday will see 46 percent of consumers making purchases online, according to the survey.

Only 21 percent of those surveyed reported that they plan to shop on Thanksgiving Day.

Prosper Insights & Analytics, which conducted the survey for the National Retail Federation, said they are seeing a different attitude towards Thanksgiving weekend shopping in younger consumers.

“While the long weekend always draws shoppers of all ages to take advantage of the irresistible deals and promotions that retailers are offering, we’re seeing a change in how the younger consumers see the weekend,” said Phil Rist, Prosper Insights executive vice president. “Compared to older generations, younger consumers under the age of 35 are more likely to be attracted by the social aspects of shopping over the weekend or by the fact that it is a family tradition.”

Online shopping venues and department stores should see the same amount of shoppers over the holidays with an equal amount — 55 percent — of consumers in the National Retail Federation survey reporting that they will shop in both places.

Even with online shopping, retails will see shoppers in their stores, because 50 percent of online shoppers said they plan to pick up their purchases in the store.

“Whether it’s heading to the stores after finishing their turkey or going online on Cyber Monday, consumers will be shopping all weekend and retailers will be ready to meet the demand,” said Matthew Shay, National Retail Federation president and CEO. “Retail is a vibrant, dynamic and competitive industry, but one thing is certain — consumers are the winners no matter which day or which way they shop.”

Consumers also reported in the National Retail Federation survey that they expect to spend 4.1 percent more in 2018 than they did in 2017 on holiday shopping.

“The holidays are just around the corner and consumers are ready to shop,” Shay said. “Confidence is near an all-time high, unemployment is the lowest we’ve seen in decades and take-home wages are up. All of that is reflected in consumers’ buying plans. Retailers expect strong demand this year, and are prepared with a wide array of merchandise while offering strong deals and promotions during the busiest and most competitive shopping season of the year.”

Locally holiday shopping has increased. Retail sales in Tooele County during the months of November and December jumped from $61.6 million in 2016 to 68.8 million in 2017, a 13.3 percent increase, according to data from the Utah State Tax Commission.