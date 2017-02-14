Retirement party set for school district’s director of food services

A retirement party for Elva Roberts will be held Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. at the Tooele County School District office.

Roberts, who is the school district’s director of food services, began working for the district in 1983 as a cook at Tooele Junior High School.

As kitchen manager at Tooele High School, she is credited with revitalizing school lunch at THS in the 1990s and led the effort to provide breakfast at the school. Breakfast is now served at every school in the district.

Roberts is also credited with numerous other food service improvements during her 33 years with the school district.

The party is open to the public and light refreshments will be served. The school district office is located at 92 Lodestone Way in the Ninigret Business Park in Tooele City.