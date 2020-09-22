Reverification of signatures may put referendum on ballot

Election judge and attorney’s count put council district 5 at 12 over not 7 under ♦

In preparation for a court hearing on the petition for the referendum to overturn the rezone for the Tooele Valley Temple Subdivision, the Tooele County Clerk hired outside help to reverify all signatures with a Grantsville address.

After the initial final count of verified signatures, Marilyn Gillette, Tooele County Clerk, announced that the petition sponsors gathered enough overall signatures, but the number of signatures fell short in two out of five of the County Council districts.

State code required that the minimum number of signatures be collected in at least four out of five of the County Council districts.

Council district 5 fell seven signatures short, according to Gillette’s tally.

After Gillette’s announcement of the final tally, an attorney representing three Erda residents submitted a lawsuit with the 3rd District Court on Sept. 8 asking that the Court declare the petition to be “legally sufficient” and place the referendum on a ballot. The lawsuit also claimed that the County’s referendum signature verification process violated the petitioners’ due process rights.

Gillette brought in an election judge, which is a part-time temporary poll worker that helps with counting ballots during an election, to review all the signatures from Grantsville, which is part of council district 5.

The election judge along with an attorney from the County Attorney’s Office sat down and looked at every Grantsville signature together, according to Gillette.

When they were finished, the total signatures for County Council district 5 were 12 over the required number, instead of seven short, Gillette said.

Gillette said she is waiting for advice from the County Attorney’s office on how to proceed.

The referendum process has been complicated by the announcement from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that they will withdraw the residential housing portion of their rezone request. If they are successful at doing that, the referendum may become moot.

There are other issues surrounding the referendum, including an announcement by the county attorney that the petition sponsors were given an incorrect minimum number of signatures.

Instead of 2,445 signatures, the sponsors of the Temple Subdivision referendum should have been told they needed a total of approximately 4,110 signatures, according to Broadhead.

However, Broadhead said after discovering the error, the County, including the County Commission, considered options, and decided that they would stay with the 2,445 number that the referendum sponsors were told they needed.

Tooele County Attorney Scott Broadhead said that his advice for Gillette will be coming later this week.