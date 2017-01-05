Rex Green Sutton, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on Jan. 3, 2017, at the age of 84 following a short illness. He was born March 30, 1932, to parents Gilbert Rex and Valeria Green Sutton. He was married to his eternal companion, Estella Deon Sabin Sutton, for 66 years. Rex and Deon had many wonderful opportunities to travel the world through Rex’s job as a Civil Servant of the Department of the Army and everywhere he went he touched the lives of many people. His favorite saying was, “I never met a stranger.” They finally settled in Stansbury Park, Utah in 1980. He received many commendations and awards for his service with the government. He retired after 36 years and then went to work for Coldwell Banker Real Estate. He loved his job and his most fulfilling accomplishment was helping young people reach their dreams of owning a home in Stansbury Park. He loved the Lord, his family and friends and no matter what life threw at him, his strength, his wisdom, his faith, and life experiences made us all better people. He left us a great legacy and many wonderful memories. His many grandchildren and great-grandchildren loved their “Poppy.” He was always there for every one of his family members in good times and bad. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother John and sisters Audrey and Joyce. He is survived by wife Deon; daughter Susan and son David; his eight grandchildren Cindi (Brian), John, Steve (Jessie), Marie, James (Crystal), Randall (Nanci), Lindsey and Anthony (Ashley); and his 23 great-grandchildren Alston, Corbin, Sadie, Kayla, Brevin, Brittney, Abbee, Randee, Jordan, Brandon, Isaac, Samantha, Kyson, James (Jr.), Daemon, Abby, Mason, Jaron, Rylan, Pason, Dalin Lux, and Zoe. Funeral services for Rex are scheduled for noon Saturday, Jan. 7 at the LDS chapel in Stansbury Park, located at 390 Village Blvd. There will be a viewing Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Tate Mortuary (110 S. Main Street), and one hour prior to the funeral at the church.