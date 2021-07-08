Rezone recommended for Erda planned community

Commission lowers recommended density ♦

The Tooele County Planning Commission voted to recommend approval of rezoning nine parcels in Erda totaling 356.84 acres from RR-5 —rural residential with a 5-acre minimum lot size — and C-G — commercial general — to the planned community zone.

The planned community is to be known as Oquirrh Point, according to the rezone application.

Joe Colosimo, the applicant, submitted a plan showing 1,260 residential units on property during their planning commission’s June 16 meeting.

The planning commission tabled the request during their June 16 until a traffic study could be submitted.

The planned community zone has multiple stages of approval. The first stage calls for a description of the total land area to be rezoned with the overall number of residential units and square-footage of nonresidential development with a preliminary outline of the location of land use districts as defined in the planned community zone ordinance.

A traffic study is usually not required until the second approval step — called “the community structure plan,” explained Jeff Miller, Tooele County planner.

The community structure plan includes such things as major roadways, infrastructure, open space networks, and the general locations of districts — villages, towns, neighborhoods, and business and research parkways, according to the County’s land use ordinance.

“But this body has chosen to require a traffic plan at this time,” Miller said.

The planning commission was concerned about sending a recommendation for a rezone to the County Council without a traffic study as they recently had a rezone recommendation returned to them from the County Council that the traffic study was completed after the commission voted to recommend approval.

In general, the traffic study said that it was anticipated that the level of service for the roads adjacent to Oquirrh Point would be at Level B with the development.

Traffic engineers describe Level of Service B as a stable flow where motorists still have a high level of physical and psychological comfort.

MIller said the traffic study is more of a working document because at the time it was completed the engineers did not know how the infrastructure of the development would connect with existing roads and the 33rd Parkway, which will be constructed as part of the new community.

The planning commission voted to recommend approval of the rezone, but their approval included an overall density of 3.5 residential units per acre instead of the applicant’s requested 3.53 residential units per acre.

During the June 16 planning commission meeting, Colosimo explained that Oquirrh Point will include attached-unit residential and single-family detached residential units along with some commercial development.

A total of 10% of the residential units, or 122 units, will meet moderate income standards.

The moderate income housing will be spread out in the development instead of segregated in one area, according to Colosimo.

Colosimo said he would not oppose raising that to 11% or 12%.

Moderate income housing is defined in state code as “housing occupied or reserved for occupancy by households with a gross household income equal to or less than 80% of the median gross income for households of the same size in the county in which the city is located.”

The moderate income housing will help the county achieve its moderate income housing plan as required by the state, Colosimo said.

The proposed development would include areas of open space and interconnected trails. Open space areas would be utilized as buffers around existing residential development and agricultural lands. The open space will be deed restricted or placed in a conservation easement to keep them as open space, according to Colosimo,

Sewer services will be provided by Stansbury Park Improvement District, with the developer paying to build a four mile sewer line to the development and for all sewer infrastructure within the development.

Culinary water will be provided by Oquirrh Point Water Company which is a new private water company being formed to support the Oquirrh Point planned community and surrounding future development. Colosimo said he has 800-acre-feet of water rights.

The developers will pay for 50% of the construction of the 33rd Parkway and donate a site for a school, Colosimo said. Although at the June 30 meeting Colissimo said if asked he would consider paying for the entire Parkway.

The planning commission will bring the Oquirrh Point back to their agenda for their discussion and a vote after they receive a traffic study.

The planning commission makes a recommendation for a request to the County Council. The County Council may approve, deny, or modify conditions of a rezone request.